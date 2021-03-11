Who is in Group 4 to get an earlier COVID vaccine in NC? Answers to common questions.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Thursday that North Carolina will make Group 4 COVID-19 vaccine eligibility a week earlier than originally planned.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services had said on March 2 that they would make eligibility for one subset of Group 4 begin on March 24. That group will now be eligible on March 17.

Here’s what you need to know about Group 4 eligibility.

Who is included in Group 4?

Group 4 includes people in the following three categories:

1. Anyone 16-64 years old with one or more high-risk medical conditions for severe disease from COVID-19.

2. People living in close group settings.

3. Essential workers not included in Group 3 front-line essential workers.

Which Group 4 people will be eligible first?

Starting March 17, those in one of the two following categories will be eligible for a vaccine as part of Group 4.1:

1. People with one or more high-risk medical conditions for severe disease from COVID-19.

2. People living in close group settings or in congregate care settings.

What is considered a high-risk medical condition for COVID-19?

Here is North Carolina’s list of high-risk medical conditions developed with guidance from the CDC:

Asthma (moderate to severe)

Cancer

Cerebrovascular disease or history of stroke

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Cystic fibrosis

Dementia or other neurologic condition

Diabetes type 1 or 2

Down Syndrome

A heart condition such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy

Hypertension or high blood pressure

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from: immune deficiencies, HIV, taking chronic steroids or other immune weakening medicines, history of solid organ blood or bone marrow transplant

Liver disease, including hepatitis

Pulmonary fibrosis

Overweight or obesity (a BMI of 30 or more — calculate BMI at NIH.gov)

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease (not including sickle cell trait) or thalassemia

Smoking (current or former smoker, defined as having smoked at least 100 cigarettes in their lifetime)

Why do smokers get the vaccine before others?

The inclusion of smokers is based on guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC defines a current smoker as “an adult who has smoked 100 cigarettes in his or her lifetime and who currently smokes cigarettes.” It defines a former smoker as “an adult who has smoked at least 100 cigarettes in his or her lifetime but who had quit smoking at the time of interview.”

The reason smokers are considered at higher risk for COVID-19 is because COVID-10 attacks the lungs and smoking impairs lung function.

“Available research suggests that smokers are at higher risk of developing severe COVID-19 outcomes and death,” says the World Health Organization.

How can someone prove they are a smoker?

There’s no way to offer proof that you are a smoker or former smoker, the vaccination provider will have to take your word for it. Follow your conscience.

Who are the people living in close group settings?

Also eligible for vaccination starting March 17 are people living in a close group setting. That includes those living in homeless shelters and those in correctional facilities, such as jail or prison. (Note that those living in nursing homes and assisted living centers were included in previous groups.)

When are other people in Group 4 eligible for vaccines?

The rest of Group 4, or Group 4.2, will be eligible on April 7.

That group includes all essential workers.

That means the essential workers who did not meet “front line” criteria in Group 3, including those working in the following industries:

▪ Chemical (including workers in petrochemical plants, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceutical facilities, consumer products)

▪ Commercial facilities (including retail workers, hotel workers)

▪ Communications and information technology (including news reporters and staff, service repair dispatchers, data center operators)

▪ Defense industrial base (including workers supporting essential services to meet national security commitments)

▪ Energy (including electric, petroleum, natural and propane gas workers)

▪ Financial services (including workers who maintain systems for processing financial transactions, workers needed to provide consumer access to banking and lending services)

▪ Hazardous materials (including nuclear facilities workers, workers managing medical waste)

▪ Hygiene products and services (including laundromats, sanitation workers)

▪ Public works and infrastructure support services (including plumbers, electricians, exterminators, workers supporting parks)

▪ Residential facilities, housing and real estate

▪ Water and wastewater (including staff at water authorities, wastewater treatment facilities, water sampling and monitoring)

If I’m eligible on March 17, when will I be able to actually get the shot?

Just because you’re eligible on a certain date doesn’t mean you’ll be able to get a vaccination or an appointment on that date. There are still limitations on the number of vaccines available, and some areas of the state may not be able to meet demand — but it’s getting better.

How do I get a vaccine?

▪ The COVID-19 Vaccination information page on the DHHS website can help you find places offering the vaccine.

▪ You should also check with your county health department to learn about its process for signing up.

▪ Contact your primary care physician for information on how your provider — groups such as UNC Health, Duke Health, WakeMed Health, etc. — accept appointments for vaccinations.

▪ The federal government has a mass vaccination site at Four Season Town Centre, just off Interstate 40 in Greensboro. Appointments can be made for indoor or drive-through treatment at GSOmassvax.org or by calling 888-675-4567. The space operates daily from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. and will be open for two months.