Johnston County will offer drive-thru Johnson & Johnson vaccines. How to get a dose.

The Johnston County Health Department will open a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for all adults this week, the department said in a news release.

The drive-through clinic will be held on Wednesday, April 7, from 8 a.m. until supplies run out at North Johnston High School, according to the release.

Those seeking a vaccine should enter the school athletic field entrance across from 460 Watson Road in Kenly, the department said.

The clinic will administer the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine, which requires only one dose to reach full effectiveness. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which will not be offered, require two doses spaced a few weeks apart to reach full effectiveness.

All adults aged 18 or older will be eligible for the vaccine, following new state guidelines that begin Wednesday.

The vaccines will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. The county said it has 500 doses available, and that those seeking a dose should prepare for a wait. They are encouraged to bring food and water, and restrooms will be available on site, the release said.

Over 5 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in North Carolina, and nearly 1 in 4 adults is fully vaccinated, according to the most recent available data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

DHHS reports that more than 100,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered across the state. The single-shot vaccine was the most recent of the three to be approved for the public.

In Johnston County, roughly 1 in 5 adults is at least partially vaccinated, meaning they have received at least one dose of any of the three approved vaccines.

The county has asked those planning to attend the Wednesday clinic to complete the Prevaccination Checklist and Registration forms found at www.johnstonnc.com/covid19/files/Prevaccination_Covid_Reg_Form.pdf.