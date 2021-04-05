COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on April 5

Alvina Long, right, administers a dose of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to Allegra Berry, a preschool teacher and private school athletics coach, while high school English teacher Keith Gerdes, background, receives a vaccine as well Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at the Friday Center in Chapel Hill. tlong@newsobserver.com

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count surpasses 916,000

At least 916,159 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 12,136 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,027 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up from 1,929 the day before. It was the fifth day in a row that the average has hovered above 1,800.

The department did not update its coronavirus dashboard on Friday due to the state holiday, and it no longer posts updates on Saturdays and Sundays.

Twenty-four additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Thursday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them, and the state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 985 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Thursday, an increase from 957 on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, the latest day for which data is available, 4.4% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials have said 5% or lower is the target rate to control the spread of the virus.

More than 1.9 million people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

Johnston County to host drive-thru vaccine clinic

The Johnston County Health Department will hold a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday at North Johnston High School.

The clinic will start a 8 a.m. and end when supplies run out. Vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis, and the county expects to have 500 doses available.

The clinic will administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose. People ages 18 and older will be eligible for the vaccine.

Attendees should enter the school athletic field entrance across from 460 Watson Road in Kenly and should expect a wait. The health department recommends bringing food and water. Restrooms will be available on site.

Those planning to attend the Wednesday clinic should complete the Prevaccination Checklist and Registration forms found at www.johnstonnc.com/covid19/files/Prevaccination_Covid_Reg_Form.pdf.