COVID hospitalizations linger at about 1,000 in NC despite decline in daily new cases

The total number of cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina is nearing 964,000, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday.

And while the vast majority — more than 924,000 — are presumed to have recovered, the number of North Carolinians hospitalized with the disease continues to linger at about 1,000 each day while the death toll continues to inch upward.

The state reported Tuesday that COVID-19 has now killed 12,583 people since it claimed its first life in North Carolina more than a year ago.

DHHS reported just 1,148 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, but the number of new cases tends to peak on Wednesdays and Thursdays, closely following the rise and fall in the number of tests completed each day. On Monday, for example, the state reported just 11,222 completed tests. Last Thursday, the state reported almost 50,000 completed tests, which found more than 2,000 new cases.

Almost half of the adults in the state — 48.5% — have now received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine and more than one-third of the adults — 38.8% are now fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 data of the day

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS is preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation. Here are additional statistics reported Monday with changes since Friday*:

Total cases: 963,771 (+1,148)

963,771 (+1,148) Deaths: 12,583 (+23)

12,583 (+23) Tests: 12,291,945 (+11,222)

12,291,945 (+11,222) People hospitalized due to the virus: 1,103 (+36)

1,103 (+36) COVID-19 adult ICU patients: 278 (+9)

278 (+9) Available ICU beds: 530 (-53)

530 (-53) Available inpatient beds: 5,260 (-420)

5,260 (-420) Patients on ventilators: 964 (+41)

Inpatient and ICU beds are not all used by COVID-19 patients, according to DHHS.

Deaths do not all occur on the date they are reported. DHHS updates its numbers as information becomes available. For example, according to the latest DHHS data, the deadliest day of the pandemic was Jan. 15 when 127 people died. The state originally reported that 108 people had died on Jan. 15.

*On March 26, DHHS began updating statewide COVID-19 metrics Monday through Friday only. Previously the state would update on Sunday and Saturday as well. Therefore, totals reported on Monday are changes since the previous Friday.

Vaccine doses administered through North Carolina health providers:

First doses arrived: 3,365,680

3,365,680 First doses administered: 3,043,621 (90%)

3,043,621 (90%) Second doses arrived: 2,840,705

2,840,705 Second doses administered: 2,446,706 (86%)

2,446,706 (86%) Single-shot doses arrived: 333,000

333,000 Single-shot doses administered: 201,133 (60%)

Vaccine doses administered in North Carolina through the federal, long-term care program:

First doses administered: 728,276

728,276 Second doses administered: 495,369

495,369 Single-shot doses administered: 52,472

52,472 Total doses arrived: 2,020,950

2,020,950 Total doses administered: 1,276,117 (63%)

Overall vaccine statistics reported Tuesday:

Total doses administered: 6,967,577

6,967,577 Percent of population who have received at least one dose: 38.4%

38.4% Percent of population fully vaccinated: 30.5%

30.5% Percent of population 18 or older who have received at least one dose: 48.5%

48.5% Percent of population 18 or older fully vaccinated: 38.8%

38.8% Percent of population 65 or older who have received at least one dose: 77.5%

77.5% Percent of population 65 or older fully vaccinated: 72.3%