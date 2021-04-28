COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on April 28

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

7.5% of tests positive

At least 963,771 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 12,583 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,148 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down from 1,334 on Monday.

Twenty-three additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Tuesday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

Health officials reported 1,103 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Tuesday, up from 1,067 reported on Monday.

On Sunday, the latest day for which data is available, 7.5% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials have said 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Nearly half of adults in North Carolina, or 48.5%, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. At least 38.8% are now fully vaccinated.

CDC updates guidance for vaccinated people

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines on Tuesday for people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Under the new guidelines, people who are fully vaccinated don’t have to wear masks outdoors “except in certain crowded settings and venues,” McClatchy News reported. That includes live performances, parades or sports events.

Masks are still required indoors, the CDC said.

Fully vaccinated individuals also can safely not wear a mask while walking, running or biking outdoors, attending small outdoor gatherings, and going to dinner at an outdoor restaurant with people from different households.