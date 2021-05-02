Nearly 50% of people in one Triangle county are vaccinated. How does yours compare?

Nearly half of all people in Orange County have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while just over a fifth of Harnett County residents have had a shot.

The data for the Triangle and surrounding counties comes as the state Department of Health and Human Services reports that more than 38% of people in North Carolina are now at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19 and more than 31% are fully vaccinated.

In total, over 3 million people in the state have been fully vaccinated against the virus, with over 7 million doses of the vaccine administered since distribution began in mid-December. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines both require two doses to reach full effectiveness.

On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that the state will ease its COVID restrictions for the month of May, with masks no longer being required outdoors and the number of people allowed to gather indoors and outdoors doubling. DHHS still “strongly recommends” that masks be worn in crowded areas where social distancing isn’t possible.

Vaccination efforts are underway in counties across the state, with all people age 16 or older now eligible to receive the vaccine. In Orange County, 47% of people have now received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 41.2% are fully protected against the virus.

See how all the Triangle counties compare below, according to the latest DHHS data.

Triangle and surrounding counties by percentage of the population who are at least partially vaccinated:

Orange: 47.0%

Durham: 40.2%

Wake: 38.0%

Chatham: 35.5%

Person: 32.4%

Granville: 31.6%

Vance: 30.1%

Lee: 29.3%

Johnston: 26.9%

Franklin: 26.7%

Harnett: 20.4%

Triangle and surrounding counties by percentage of the population who are fully vaccinated:

Orange: 41.2%

Durham: 34.2%

Wake: 30.7%

Chatham: 30.3%

Person: 26.8%

Granville: 25.7%

Lee: 25.0%

Vance: 24.8%

Franklin: 22.3%

Johnston: 21.5%

Harnett: 17.6%

More data on vaccinations, new cases in Wake





Wake County saw 1,147 new cases in the past seven days, according to DHHS data. That’s more than the 997 new cases the county added in the seven days before. Wake has had a total of 85,911 cases and 721 related deaths since the pandemic began last year.

As of Friday, 422,783 people in the county were at least partially vaccinated, while 341,479 were fully protected against the virus.

An average of 4.9% of tests over a 14-day period were returning positive as of Thursday. That’s slightly lower than the 5% target state health officials have said is needed to control community spread.

The county had 10 active outbreaks and seven clusters as of Friday. Of those, four outbreaks were occurring in nursing homes, two were in residential care facilities and four were in correctional facilities.

The state defines an outbreak as two or more positive tests among staff or residents of a congregate care facility.

Four of Wake’s clusters were occurring in K-12 schools, while three were in child-care facilities.

The state defines a cluster as five or more cases of the virus within a 14-day period that can be plausibly linked together.

The past week also saw the return of commencement ceremonies in Raleigh, with Saint Augustine’s University and Meredith College graduates taking part in in-person graduations, The News & Observer reported Saturday.

More data on vaccinations, new cases in Durham

Durham County added 314 new cases in the past seven days — fewer than the 410 new cases the county saw in the seven days before. Durham has seen a total of 24,774 cases and 218 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Friday, 129,260 people in the county were at least partially vaccinated, while 109,816 were fully vaccinated against the virus.

An average of 3.8% of tests were returning positive as of Thursday.

The county had seven active outbreaks and one cluster as of Friday. Five of the county’s outbreaks were occurring in nursing homes, while one was in a residential care facility and one was in an emergency housing facility.

Durham’s only cluster was occurring in a child-care facility.

More data on vaccinations, new cases in Orange

Orange County saw 96 new cases in the past seven days, an increase from the 90 new cases the county added in the seven days before. Orange has seen a total of 8,483 cases and 101 related deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Friday, 69,741 people in the county were at least partially vaccinated, while 61,194 were fully protected against the virus.

An average of 0.8% of tests were returning positive as of Thursday.

The county had three active outbreaks and one cluster as of Friday. Of those, one outbreak was occurring in a nursing home and two were in residential care facilities.

Orange’s only cluster was occurring in a child-care facility.