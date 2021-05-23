COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on May 23

Cassidy Black, 13, was the first teenager to receive a COVID vaccination on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at the Novant Health clinic at 6070 East Independence Blvd. in Charlotte. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases climb past 995,000

At least 995,754 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 12,958 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,020 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, down from 1,187 reported on Thursday.

Eight additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Friday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 763 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Friday, down from 793 the day before.

As of Wednesday, the latest day for which data is available, 3.4% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

More than 52% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 47.4% are fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.

The state health department did not update it COVID-19 dashboard Saturday and will not update it Sunday.

Free lunches extended at NC public schools

North Carolina public schools can continue providing free breakfast and lunch to all students through June 2022.

Free school meals were historically only offered to low-income students, but when the coronavirus pandemic caused many schools to close for in-person instruction in spring 2020, the federal government opened the school meal program to all students.

The program remained open for all students even as some schools started to reopen.

Now, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended the Child Nutrition Program waiver to continue allowing the nation’s public schools to serve free meals to all children next school year.

“This program will ensure more students, regardless of their educational setting, can access free, healthy meals as more schools reopen their doors for in-person learning,” U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a news release.