COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on May 28

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count passes 1 million

At least 1,000,416 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 13,055 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 849 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, down from 866 the day before. The latest count meant North Carolina on Thursday passed a grim milestone, recording more than 1 million cases since the start of the pandemic.

Twenty-four additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Thursday. Deaths don’t necessarily all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 681 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Thursday, down from 697 the day before.

As of Tuesday, the latest day for which data is available, 3.8% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

At least 53% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 48.5% are fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.

Charlotte Checkers to return after coronavirus concerns halted season

A North Carolina hockey team is returning this fall after after COVID-19 stopped its 2019-20 season.

The Charlotte Checkers, which chose not to play earlier this year due to coronavirus risks, is set to come back in October to start the 2021-22 season, The Charlotte Observer reported Thursday.

The upcoming season will be the Checkers’ first as an affiliate of the Florida Panthers.

Standardized test waiver extended for UNC System applicants

SAT and ACT standardized test scores won’t be required for students who want to attend University of North Carolina System schools in fall 2022.

On Thursday, the university system’s Board of Governors approved extending a waiver for the exams due to coronavirus-related testing disruptions, The News & Observer reported.

Some board members said the tests were costly and said the waiver was fair because students have had a mix of in-person and virtual classes during the pandemic. But several voted against the waiver, including some who said the standardized tests were needed after a year of inconsistent learning and grading opportunities.

CVS introduces vaccine incentives

CVS Health is offering incentives to adults who get COVID-19 vaccines at their pharmacies.

The company said it’s launching the sweepstakes program to help combat hesitancy surrounding the vaccines. Anyone 18 or older who signed up for or has gotten their shot from CVS could win prizes that include a week-long cruise and Super Bowl tickets.

The incentives were introduced days after North Carolina announced it would offer $25 gift cards to people who received their COVID-19 vaccines or drove someone else to vaccination clinics in certain parts of the state, including some sites in the Charlotte area.

In Mecklenburg County, almost 45% of residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and more than 39% are fully vaccinated, The Charlotte Observer reported Thursday.