COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on May 26

More than 52% of North Carolina adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, health officials say.

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Death toll exceeds 13,000

At least 998,701 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 13,004 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 525 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down from 581 on Monday.

Seventeen additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Monday. Deaths don’t necessarily all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 699 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Tuesday, up from 691 the day before.

As of Sunday, the latest day for which data is available, 4.2% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

More than 52% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 48.1% are fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.

Some NC restaurants opening dining rooms for first time in months

More than a year after the coronavirus pandemic upended the restaurant industry, some North Carolina eateries are starting to welcome back customers to their dining rooms.

At this time last year, restaurants were able to serve guests inside for the first time since COVID-19 hit the state. But there were some holdouts that continued to focus on takeout and outdoor dining in the months that followed.

Now as people get vaccinated against the coronavirus, some staples and new restaurants in the Triangle are letting people eat inside, The News & Observer reported Tuesday.

Vaccine clinic to be offered at Coca-Cola 600

Walmart is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic this weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Fans going to NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 can get their shots in the three days leading up to Sunday night’s race.

The first-dose Pfizer vaccines will be available at no cost to people ages 12 and older through partnerships with Spire Motorsports and Stringer Performance, The Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday.

Charlotte Motor Speedway is set to hold the Coca-Cola 600 at full capacity. The venue can hold 95,000 people and urges unvaccinated fans to wear masks, even though they won’t be required outside.