COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on June 22

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 200 new cases reported

At least 1,010,889 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 13,368 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 238 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, down from 241 on Sunday and 297 on Saturday. State health officials don’t release updated case counts over the weekends.

Twenty-eight additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Monday. Deaths don’t necessarily occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 458 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Monday, down from 463 the day before.

As of Saturday — the latest day with available data — 2.4% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 55% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and about 52% have been fully vaccinated. State health officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

School boards could make masks optional

A bill proposed in the state House Monday would allow local school boards to set their own mask policies next school year.

Under the current mask mandate, schools are considered at-risk settings where face coverings are still required. But Senate Bill 173 would let school boards make that decision for themselves, The News & Observer reported.

“Decisions about face coverings for our students should be left to local authorities,” Rep. David Willis, a Union County Republican, said in a release. “Our school boards are in a much better position to implement policies that reflect their communities than Governor Cooper is in Raleigh. They should have the flexibility and authority to make those decisions.”

The proposed legislation would be in effect only for the 2021-2022 school year and allow Cooper to still require masks or shutdown a school if case counts rise.