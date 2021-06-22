NC to hold first vaccine drawing for $1 million. When will the winner be announced?

North Carolina will hold its first of four drawings Wednesday for a $1 million vaccine prize, but it could be days before the winner is announced publicly.

The $1 million drawing, first announced on June 10, will be conducted by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. After determining if the winner is eligible, DHHS will contact them.

But they might not contact the winner until Thursday, according to DHHS documents that detail the process of the drawing.

DHHS will attempt to contact the winner by phone, email or physical address. If the winner did not provide this information when they were vaccinated, they will not be eligible for the $1 million prize.

If the winner does not tell DHHS by 5 p.m. the second business day after they are contacted that they intend to accept the prize, then they forfeit the $1 million.

If the winner that is initially drawn forfeits the $1 million or is deemed ineligible, DHHS will go down a list of 20 alternate winners that will also be drawn on Wednesday.

DHHS will go down the list until a winner is determined.

Once the winner is determined, it will be announced publicly at SummerVaxCash.com.

Along with the $1 million drawing, there will also be a drawing for those vaccinated age 12 to 17 for a $125,000 scholarship at a post-secondary school.

The same process outlined for the $1 million drawing will be used for the scholarship drawing.

Those vaccinated prior to June 10 with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, have been entered into the drawing once.

Those who were vaccinated from June 10 to midnight on Sunday, when entries to the drawings closed, were entered twice.

An independent certified public accountant or an auditor employed by a certified public accounting firm will witness both of the drawings.

Who is eligible?

To be eligible for the $1 million drawing, the person, 18 or older, must have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the vaccine — Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson — by midnight on Sunday.

When the person was vaccinated, they had to be a resident of North Carolina.

They also had to provide valid contact information at the time of vaccination or by midnight on Sunday.

Due to limited data availability, some who were vaccinated at locations operated by the Department of Defense, Veterans’ Administration or Indian Health Service may not be eligible.

Government employees, including Gov. Roy Cooper, who helped administer the vaccine lottery program, are not eligible for the drawing, nor are their family members.

If anyone intentionally received an unnecessary additional dose of the vaccine, they are not eligible for the drawing.

The winner of the drawing, if they are to accept the $1 million, must not be anonymous.

They must also consent to have their name, image and likeness be used by the North Carolina Education Lottery, DHHS and the governor’s office.

The winner must also consent to having their name, address and other identifying information shared with other state agencies.