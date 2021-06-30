COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on June 30

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 300 hospitalized

At least 1,013,481 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 13,424 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 274 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down from 294 on Monday.

Four additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Tuesday. Deaths don’t necessarily occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as more information becomes available.

At least 384 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Tuesday, up from 374 the day before.

As of Sunday — the most recent date available — 2.9% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 56% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and about 52% have been fully vaccinated. State health officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

HBCU clears students’ debt

Saint Augustine’s University, a historically Black private university, said Tuesday it will clear students’ unpaid account balances from the 2021 spring, summer and fall semesters, allowing students who were financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to continue their education.

The move is expected to help about 800 students with an impact of more than $9 million, The News & Observer reported.

The funds will come from what money the university received from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act this year.

“I come from a low-income, single-parent household and I am a first-generation high school graduate and first-generation college student,” rising senior McKenzie Estep said in a statement. “This type of support brings me one step closer to reaching my dream of starting a career with less debt and becoming financially stable.”

Wake warns school test scores may not be accurate

Wake County schools issued an early warning that the state’s test scores this year might not accurately reflect how well students were taught during the pandemic.

North Carolina will release those grades on Sept. 1, The News & Observer reported. But school officials in Wake County said the accuracy of the results will likely be lower given how many students skipped the state tests this year.

“As those participation rates fall below 100%, some of those aggregations that they report — district level scores, school level scores, subgroup scores — are going to be less and less accurate, and we don’t know how that’s going to vary by different parts of the state,” Brad McMillen, Wake’s assistant superintendent for data, research and accountability, told a school board committee Monday.

Some early figures have showed more students than normal had failing grades. The majority of high school students who took state exams in the fall also didn’t pass them, according to The N&O.

Days left for families to apply for $335 checks

North Carolina families who haven’t received $335 payments from the state have a few days left to submit applications.

The deadline to apply for the Extra Credit Grant program is July 1, The News & Observer reported Tuesday.

Parents originally were eligible to receive the checks if they had a child under 17 and filed 2019 tax returns. Others were asked to fill out applications.

The program uses federal COVID-19 relief funds to help families pay for the costs of online learning and child care.

No extension on statewide eviction moratorium

The Council of State ended North Carolina’s moratorium on evictions, one day before the order was set to expire.

The decision came after Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday said he asked state leaders to make an extension on the order, designed to protect renters if they don’t pay due to financial hardships related to COVID-19.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pushed the national eviction moratorium to July 31. Some tenants will be protected against eviction even though the statewide order wasn’t extended, The News & Observer reported.

N.C. Treasurer Dale Folwell, a member of the Council of State, last week pushed the governor to allow the statewide moratorium to expire. But advocates have said the extension gives renters more time to receive aid.