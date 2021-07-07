COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on July 7

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 230 new cases reported

At least 1,015,847 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 13,455 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 231 new COVID-19 cases and 21 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday. Deaths don’t necessarily occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as more information becomes available.

The state health department did not update its COVID-19 dashboard Saturday, Sunday or Monday.

At least 388 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Monday, the latest date for which data is available.

As of Sunday, the most recent day for which data is available, 4% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 56% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 53% have been fully vaccinated. State health officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

’Disruptive’ passengers delay flight over masks

An American Airlines flight from Charlotte to the Bahamas was delayed Monday after a group of passengers refused to wear masks.

Airlines spokesman Andrew Trull told The Charlotte Observer the group wouldn’t comply with federal COVID-19 mask requirements and became “disruptive to other customers.” They were asked to leave the plane, and the flight was delayed until Tuesday morning.

Delta variant threat rises in NC

The Delta coronavirus variant is spreading in North Carolina and likely responsible for 30% of detected COVID-19 cases in the state in recent weeks, state epidemiologist Zack Moore with the N.C. DHHS told The News & Observer.

Moore predicted that more than 90% of coronavirus cases will be caused by the Delta variant by the end of this month but said it’s too soon to tell for sure.

North Carolina is unlikely, however, to see a surge in COVID-19 cases like the one that occurred in the fall because of the state’s vaccination rate, Moore told The N&O.

But the variant could lead to more infections and deaths among those who are not fully vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that unvaccinated people continue to wear masks and social distance.

Moore said the best way to protect yourself against the Delta variant is to get the COVID-19 vaccine.