NC adds COVID-19 vaccine data from federal departments, bumping up vaccination rate

North Carolina added COVID-19 vaccine data from federal departments to the state’s vaccination tally Tuesday, increasing the number of people fully vaccinated in the state by over 200,000.

Among those age 12 and up, who are the only people currently eligible for vaccination, 56% have received at least one dose, and 53% are fully vaccinated, according to the most recent available data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Without the recently added federal data, the fully vaccinated rate among all those eligible would be less than 51%.

For adults age 18 and up, those rates are now 59% and 56% respectively.

The federal departments whose data has now been added to North Carolina’s vaccination tally are the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, U.S. Department of Defense, Federal Bureau of Prisons and Indian Health Service.

Prior to these additions the state only had vaccine data from health service providers that reported to North Carolina’s COVID-19 vaccine management system.

The expanded data only affects the overall vaccination rates of the state. More specific demographic and county-level data only includes health service providers that report to the state’s vaccine management system.