COVID outbreak hits Raleigh jail, as cases and positive tests rise in NC

Wake County Detention Center on Hammond Road in Raleigh. News & Observer file photo

Wake County has a new COVID-19 outbreak at a jail in Raleigh, officials announced Wednesday.

It’s the second outbreak at the Wake County Detention Center on Hammond Road, which first saw21 inmates test positive for the virus last August. That outbreak lasted through January, sheriff’s spokesman Eric Curry said.

Officials did not say how many people at the jail have tested positive in the current outbreak. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines an outbreak as two or more staff or residents testing positive.

The detention center is one of two jails in the county, along with the Wake County Public Safety Center in downtown Raleigh. Together, the facilities have 1,568 beds and employ 425 full and part-time staff.

In January, there were 56 COVID-19 cases among inmates at the downtown jail and 43 at the detention center on Hammond Road, The News & Observer previously reported. Seventeen staff members also tested positive.

A Wake County spokesperson was unable to say Wednesday how many at the facility were partially or fully vaccinated against the virus.

The N&O has asked the sheriff’s office for more information about the facility and its current outbreak.

There were three other reported COVID-19 outbreaks in Wake County as of Tuesday, a DHHS report showed. One was in a nursing home, and two were in residential care facilities.

Ten other correctional facilities around the state also had outbreaks as of Tuesday.

The Durham County Detention Facility saw its own outbreak end this week after at least three staff members and one resident at the downtown jail had tested positive for the virus, according to the report.

NC COVID cases rising

The outbreaks come as North Carolina experiences an uptick in new cases of the virus. The percentage of tests returning positive has steadily risen this month, according to DHHS data.

Health officials in the state have also said the more contagious delta variant is rapidly spreading, The N&O reported.

As of Tuesday, 59% of adults in the state were at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, while 56% were fully protected.

For the United States as a whole, those figures jump to 67.7% and 58.9% respectively, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.