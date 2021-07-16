COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on July 16

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 1,000 new cases reported

At least 1,021,853 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 13,519 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,020 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up from 995 on Wednesday.

Seven additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Thursday. Deaths don’t necessarily occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as more information becomes available.

At least 492 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday, up from 487 the day before.

As of Tuesday, the most recent date available, 4.3% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 59% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 56% have been fully vaccinated. State health officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

Second vaccine lottery winner announced

Dr. Mandy Cohen, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services secretary, announced the second winner of the vaccine lottery on Thursday.

The winner was Natalie Everett from Pineville.

A 16-year-old from Greensboro, Jessica Klima, won the second $125,000 scholarship, which she plans to use to become a physical therapist.

Everett previously had COVID-19 and did substantial research before she chose to get vaccinated, The Charlotte Observer reported.

“I believe getting vaccinated is the best way to prevent me from getting the virus again,” she said in a news release.

Blood donations in demand as NC reopens

Blood donations are in short supply in the Triangle as the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions leads to higher demand.

Delisha English, The Blood Connection’s president and CEO, said donations have dropped 30% as people flock to activities they couldn’t enjoy over the past year.

At the same time, there’s an increase in car wrecks and surgeries as pre-pandemic activities resume, The News & Observer reported Thursday.

“We’re experiencing a blood shortage that can last for several weeks if the community doesn’t take immediate action,” English said. “Despite considerable efforts, we cannot keep pace with the unprecedented need for blood right now.”

Information about blood donation is available at thebloodconnection.org and redcrossblood.org.

Counties with low vaccine rates typically went for Trump

People living in North Carolina counties with the lowest vaccination rates were more likely to have backed former President Donald Trump in 2020, data show.

Among the 10 counties with the lowest vaccination rates, just two went for President Joe Biden.

“Though the counties on the extremes consistently preferred one candidate over the other, the average vaccination rate in counties where Trump lost was just 4% higher than in those where he won,” The Charlotte Observer reported Thursday.

Last year, Trump won 75 of the 100 counties in the state. Though polls have shown Republican voters show less interest in getting vaccinated, some GOP leaders have urged people to get their shots.

Workers with COVID often don’t get workers’ comp

After someone contracts COVID-19 on the job in North Carolina, it’s rare for them to get workers’ compensation, data show.

“It hurts that you have to fight so hard to get any justice,” said Heather Ziemba, whose father died in October after taking care of a sick inmate at a prison.

From the beginning of the pandemic through May 2021, more than 3,000 coronavirus-related workers’ compensation claims were denied in North Carolina. That’s five times higher than the amount of claims that have been accepted, according to the N.C. Industrial Commission.

An investigation from The Charlotte Observer also found North Carolina is one of the least-friendly states for workers seeking relief, and a workers’ compensation bill that would have helped employees died in the state legislature after opponents said it would be too expensive for businesses.