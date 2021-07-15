COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on July 15

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 900 new cases reported

At least 1,020,833 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 13,512 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 995 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up from 540 on Tuesday.

Nine additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Wednesday. Deaths don’t necessarily occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as more information becomes available.

At least 487 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, up from 469 the day before.

As of Monday, the most recent date available, 5.5% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 59% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 56% have been fully vaccinated. State health officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

NC adds federal COVID vaccination data

The number of people fully vaccinated in North Carolina climbed by 200,000 on Tuesday after state officials added federal vaccine data to its tally.

About 56% of all eligible North Carolinians, meaning anyone ages 12 and up, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. About 53% are fully vaccinated.

That figure would be less than 51% without the federal data, The News & Observer reported.

Coronavirus outbreak reported at Raleigh jail

Wake County Detention Center on Hammond Road is reporting its second COVID-19 outbreak.

At least two staff members tested positive, Tonya Mingia, a health services administrator at the detention center, told The News & Observer. During the last outbreak in August, at least 21 people detained at the jail tested positive.

Mingia said the two people who tested positive are detention officers who were not vaccinated.

Charlotte-based Bank of America to bring some workers back to offices

A bank with headquarters in Charlotte is allowing vaccinated workers to return to their offices.

Bank of America — which has roughly 16,000 Charlotte workers — hopes to invite employees to work in person in the upcoming months, The Charlotte Observer reported.

“We have invited all vaccinated associates back to the office,” Paul Donofrio, chief financial officer, told reporters Wednesday.

The company made the announcement as some companies for months have allowed people to work from home due to concerns about COVID-19.

“Once we reach that milestone (for vaccinated workers), we will begin the return of the rest of our associates with safety in mind,” Donofrio said.