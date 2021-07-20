COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on July 20

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 700 new cases reported

At least 1,025,826 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 13,535 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 734 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, down from 1,053 on Sunday and 1,163 on Saturday.

Twelve additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Monday. Deaths don’t necessarily occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as more information becomes available.

At least 612 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, up from 581 the day before.

As of Saturday, the latest day available, 5.8% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 59% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 56% have been fully vaccinated. State health officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

Hospitalizations hit new high this summer

The latest COVID-19 metrics from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services indicate progress containing the virus has begun to reverse.

Hospitalizations in the state dropped below 400 earlier this month, down significantly from a high of nearly 4,000 in January, The News & Observer reported. But that figure climbed to over 600 on Sunday.

Health officials have said nearly all of the people hospitalized with COVID-19 have not been vaccinated.