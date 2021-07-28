NC reports more than 2,600 new COVID-19 cases, 1,000 more than reported Tuesday

North Carolina on Wednesday reported its largest one-day COVID-19 case increase since late February, according to the North Carolina DHHS COVID-19 dashboard.

The state reported 2,633 new cases Wednesday, up 1,000 from Tuesday’s 1,603 new cases, according to N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Average new cases have gone up over sixfold in the past month, due to spread of the delta variant, a more transmissible form of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

In the past week, the state has averaged over 1,900 new cases per day. The last week of June had an average of just over 300.

Gov. Roy Cooper has called a press conference for Thursday to talk about the pandemic and the ongoing surge in delta cases. He also is expected to respond to the latest mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends wearing masks in public places indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Mary Scott Winstead, a spokesperson in Gov. Cooper’s office, said vaccines are key to stop delta spread as current cases are almost entirely among those unvaccinated.

“The COVID-19 vaccines remain safe and effective in combatting this virus, and they are the best weapon we have to fight the delta variant or other strains,” Winstead said in a statement emailed to The News & Observer Wednesday. “The governor and state health officials will review changes to CDC guidance and he strongly encourages schools and businesses to enact important safety precautions and unvaccinated people to wear masks until they get their shots.”

A time has not been announced yet for the press conference.

Daily hospitalizations

Monday’s positivity rate — the latest information available — was 10.6%. Before Sunday, when the rate was 10.4%, the positivity rate had not been over 10% since Feb. 1.

The positivity rate had fallen to under 2% in June but was last under 5% on July 15. Health officials have said that a rate of less than 5%, among other metrics, shows that the spread of the virus is slowing, while a rate over 5% shows that it is continuing to spread.

There are 1,091 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest number since late April and an increase of 60 from Tuesday’s 1,031. Twenty-four percent of COVID-19 hospitalized patients in North Carolina are in the ICU, a total of 253 people, according to the dashboard.

As of Wednesday, 55% of North Carolinians 12 years of age or older were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to DHHS. This puts the state at less than the national average of 57.6%. Fifty-eight percent of this age group have gotten at least one dose in North Carolina, compared to 66.6% nationwide.

About 94% of cases in recent weeks have been among those unvaccinated, according to state health officials.

Of the coronavirus samples tested at Duke Health hospitals in the Triangle two weeks ago, 82% were the delta variant, The News & Observer reported.

The samples collected by UNC Hospitals the week ending July 11, 90% were the delta variant, up from less than 10% in June.

Despite North Carolina being below the national vaccination rate, the amount of vaccine doses administered in North Carolina last week increased from the week prior for the first time since early June. According to the dashboard, 94,123 doses were administered the week of July 19, compared to 79,861 the week before.

In the Triangle, Wake County has had 168 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days. Durham County has had 98 and Orange County 79. Wake County has had a total of 91,943 cases, Durham 26,285 and Orange 8,761.

New CDC guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance Tuesday afternoon that everyone in schools should wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status, a move stricter than what the state announced last week.

The agency now recommends that people wear masks in indoor public places in counties with “substantial” or “high” transmission, even if vaccinated.

In the CDC’s county-level map, where it gauges community transmission, North Carolina has 79 counties with substantial or high transmission, including Wake, Chatham and Johnston counties in the Triangle.

But Dr. Cameron Wolfe, infectious disease specialist at Duke Health, said that the CDC’s mapping of county community transmission could change quickly. Based on that, he said people should mask as if their county could soon have high levels of transmission soon.

“If you’re not in that high or extreme risk category according to the CDC now, you may well be within the next week. That’s the kind of acceleration that we’re seeing,” Wolfe said.

Despite the rise in cases and cautionary guidance from infectious disease experts, some Republican politicians are opposed to the CDC’s new guidance.

GOP state senate leader Phil Berger emailed supporters Wednesday morning claiming that the CDC’s new guidance “isn’t about science. It’s about Left-Wing bureaucrats playing political games and trying to control American lives.”

Berger wrote that dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden’s chief medical adviser, public health officials and the media “just can’t stand people making decisions they don’t approve of.”