Raleigh indoor mask order could come as soon as today, mayor says. Wake County next.

Democrat Matt Calabria is running for re-election against Republican Frann Sarpolus for the Wake County Commissioner District 2 seat.

Raleigh and Wake County will order indoor mask mandates, with the city’s possibly coming as soon as 5 p.m. Friday.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin told her fellow mayors she expect an order later today, while Wake County Commissioner Matt Calabria said he will seek a similar mandate for Wake County to go into effect late next week.

The Wake County order would only apply to the unincorporated areas of the county and Raleigh’s order will apply to Raleigh’s city limits.

It will be up to each mayor to issue a mask mandate for their respective municipality.

Details of the mask mandates will be released later.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in North Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Baldwin had told The News & Observer Thursday she was in favor of a mask mandate and wanted to move forward on the issue.

North Carolina has a growing list of cities — including Asheville, Boone, Chapel Hill, Durham and Greensboro — that have issued mask mandates.

There have been more than 98,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wake County, with more than half of the confirmed cases in Raleigh.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people who are vaccinated should still wear a mask in public indoor spaces in areas with substantial or high transmission of COVID-19. Nearly all of North Carolina is considered an area of high transmission.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Demand for COVID-19 testing has swelled in recent days and Wake County has expanded its testing hours.

This story is breaking and will be updated.