Durham County

Durham joins other NC cities, counties in requiring masks in all indoor settings

Wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, students make their way through campus at Duke University on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Durham, N.C.
Wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, students make their way through campus at Duke University on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Durham, N.C. Casey Toth ctoth@newsobserver.com

Durham County and city officials announced a new state of emergency, to begin Monday, that requires everyone to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Though there are specific exemptions, the mandate applies to everyone age 5 and older.

The news comes as North Carolina sees a rising number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and tests returning positive, mostly due to the delta variant spreading among people who have not been vaccinated.

Several other cities and towns across North Carolina have declared states of emergency and imposed similar requirements.

In the town of Boone in Watauga County, a state of emergency that takes effect Tuesday evening requires everyone age 2 and older to wear masks, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Winston-Salem is under a state of emergency that requires masks in all city government buildings.

Though they didn’t declare a state of emergency, masks are also required in all Wake County and Raleigh city-owned buildings, regardless of vaccination status, The News & Observer reported.

And on Sunday, Raleigh City Council Member Jonathan Melton said in a tweet that he has tested positive for the virus despite being vaccinated. He did not say if he has been wearing a mask.

In Orange County, masks are required of visitors and employees in public buildings. Chapel Hill never lifted its requirement that employees and the general public wear masks inside public buildings, The N&O reported.

These measures follow warnings from health experts that the more contagious strain of the virus is spreading rapidly throughout the state.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have advised everyone who is unvaccinated to wear masks indoors. For those who are vaccinated, the CDC recommends masks in areas of substantial or high transmission.

As of Friday, that included nearly every county in the state, according to CDC data.

In Durham, there have been 671 new cases of the virus over the past 14 days. The county has seen a total of 241 deaths from the virus.

As of Wednesday, 5.1% of tests in Durham were returning positive. That’s slightly higher than the state’s 5% target, but still lower than North Carolina as a whole, which has saw a daily positive rate of 10.6% on Friday.

In the county, 61% of the population is at least partially vaccinated against the virus, while 57% are fully vaccinated.

In a statement accompanying the news Saturday, Durham Mayor Steve Schewel encouraged residents to get vaccinated.

“It is unfortunate we are in this situation, but the delta variant is extremely dangerous,” he said. “Our local cases have grown exponentially over the last weeks and instituting a mask mandate is once again necessary to contain the spread of COVID-19 and protect yourself and our vulnerable neighbors.”

The state of emergency takes effect at 5 p.m. Monday. Here’s where you need to wear a mask in Durham, and who is exempt from the mandate:

For more information, see the full declaration here.

  Comments  
