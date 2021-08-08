Durham joins other NC cities, counties in requiring masks in all indoor settings

Wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, students make their way through campus at Duke University on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Durham, N.C. ctoth@newsobserver.com

Durham County and city officials announced a new state of emergency, to begin Monday, that requires everyone to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Though there are specific exemptions, the mandate applies to everyone age 5 and older.

The news comes as North Carolina sees a rising number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and tests returning positive, mostly due to the delta variant spreading among people who have not been vaccinated.

Several other cities and towns across North Carolina have declared states of emergency and imposed similar requirements.

In the town of Boone in Watauga County, a state of emergency that takes effect Tuesday evening requires everyone age 2 and older to wear masks, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Winston-Salem is under a state of emergency that requires masks in all city government buildings.

Though they didn’t declare a state of emergency, masks are also required in all Wake County and Raleigh city-owned buildings, regardless of vaccination status, The News & Observer reported.

And on Sunday, Raleigh City Council Member Jonathan Melton said in a tweet that he has tested positive for the virus despite being vaccinated. He did not say if he has been wearing a mask.

Days ago, I tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. I’m isolating at home. My symptoms are mild and doctor said unlikely to worsen because of the vaccine. I’m glad I got my shot. Please get vaccinated and encourage others too. #ralpol https://t.co/NQrxausLGt — Jonathan Melton (@melton4raleigh) August 8, 2021

In Orange County, masks are required of visitors and employees in public buildings. Chapel Hill never lifted its requirement that employees and the general public wear masks inside public buildings, The N&O reported.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

These measures follow warnings from health experts that the more contagious strain of the virus is spreading rapidly throughout the state.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have advised everyone who is unvaccinated to wear masks indoors. For those who are vaccinated, the CDC recommends masks in areas of substantial or high transmission.

As of Friday, that included nearly every county in the state, according to CDC data.

In Durham, there have been 671 new cases of the virus over the past 14 days. The county has seen a total of 241 deaths from the virus.

As of Wednesday, 5.1% of tests in Durham were returning positive. That’s slightly higher than the state’s 5% target, but still lower than North Carolina as a whole, which has saw a daily positive rate of 10.6% on Friday.

In the county, 61% of the population is at least partially vaccinated against the virus, while 57% are fully vaccinated.

In a statement accompanying the news Saturday, Durham Mayor Steve Schewel encouraged residents to get vaccinated.

“It is unfortunate we are in this situation, but the delta variant is extremely dangerous,” he said. “Our local cases have grown exponentially over the last weeks and instituting a mask mandate is once again necessary to contain the spread of COVID-19 and protect yourself and our vulnerable neighbors.”

The state of emergency takes effect at 5 p.m. Monday. Here’s where you need to wear a mask in Durham, and who is exempt from the mandate:

Face coverings must be worn in any indoor public place, business or establishment.

Exemptions are in place for those with medical and behavioral conditions or disabilities, including those that cause difficulties breathing or putting on a mask without assistance.

Children under 5 years old do not need to wear face coverings.

Children are also exempt if their parent or guardian has been unable to safely place a mask on their face.

People working at home or in their own vehicles do not need to wear masks.

Masks can be temporarily removed when actively eat or drinking, or for identification purposes in government or medical services.

Exemptions are also provided for those having conversations with people who are hearing-impaired and require that the mouth be visible.

Those giving speeches or performances who are at least 20 feet away from the audience (or 10 feet away, if vaccinated).

There are some workplace safety and vehicle or equipment operation exemptions as well.

For more information, see the full declaration here.