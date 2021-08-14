Where mask mandates stand with each Wake County city and town

Here is a roundup of where each community in Wake County stands on mask requirements.

Wake County

An indoor mask mandate is being pursued by the county government, according to Wake County Commissioner Matt Calabria. The details of the order will come early next week and likely will go into effect late next week.

Apex

Mayor Gilbert Jacques told The News & Observer on Friday he isn’t planning a mask mandate and will “continue to follow the governor’s office.” He also said he doesn’t plan to join Wake County’s mandate in the future.

Cary

Mayor Harold Weinbrecht told The News & Observer in an email on Saturday there is no mask mandate “in the works for this weekend” but added he will consult with the town’s council members over the weekend.

Any businesses and organizations that want to require and enforce mask-wearing “can do that today without any new action by Cary,” Weinbrecht said.

A mandate requiring masks to be worn in all town facilities that went into effect Aug. 2 remains in place, he said.

The town is currently asking residents to wear a mask “when you’re indoors, in a large gathering, or unable to social distance from others,” but as of now, that isn’t a requirement.

Fuquay-Varina

The town isn’t ordering a mask mandate at this time, said Mayor John Byrne.

“While the Town of Fuquay-Varina is not putting a mask mandate in place at this time, we are encouraging individuals to wear masks when groups of people not from the same household gather indoors,” he said on the town’s Facebook page. “We support businesses requiring a mask to be worn within their facility just as the Town of Fuquay-Varina has done at our facilities.”

In a phone interview with The News & Observer, he said he’s “not trying to sign-up” with Wake County but that could change depending on the spread of COVID-19.

Garner

As of Friday, the town is only recommending, not requiring residents over the age of 5 to mask if they’re in indoor public spaces or in large crowds.

“Everyone 5 and older should wear a mask in public indoor spaces and when in large crowds. This includes vaccinated and unvaccinated people. This is the recommended best practice,” a post on the town’s Facebook page states.

A mandate requiring masks to be worn in all town facilities that went into effect July 30 remains in place.

Holly Springs

The town “will probably not” not join Wake County’s mask mandate next week, Mayor Dick Sears said Friday evening.

“But we do highly recommend (people wear masks),” he said. “I think our particular situation in Holly Springs requires, demands that type of situation. We’ve been doing very well and want to keep it up.”

Knightdale

Knightdale will joint with Wake County in requiring masks in all indoor settings, Town Manager Bill Summers said in a statement released Saturday.

“Renewing the mask mandate is not a decision that our elected officials take lightly but feel is reasonable and prudent at this time,” Summer wrote. “The continued patience and support from our residents is greatly appreciated as we combat this pandemic together.”

Morrisville

The town has not yet replied to a request for information.

Raleigh

The city enacted a mask mandate that went into effect at 5 p.m. Aug. 13.

“The data demonstrated that the virus is spreading rapidly and hospitalizations are up,” Mayor Mary-Anne Baldwin said in an interview with The News & Observer. “This is a necessary step to keep people safe and support our small business community. The last thing we want is another shutdown. We made the decision that we felt was best for our city at this time.”

Rolesville

The town has not yet replied to a request for information.

Wake Forest

The town isn’t reinstating a mask mandate, according to a statement from Mayor Vivian Jones.

“Our decision not to issue a mask mandate at this time should not be interpreted as a refusal to acknowledge the seriousness of our current situation,” she said. “Rather, we are choosing to rely on our citizens to do their part to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by getting vaccinated, practicing the three W’s and staying home when sick.”

Wendell

The town has not yet responded to a request for information.

Zebulon

The town has not yet responded to a request for information.