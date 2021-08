A sign encourages wearing a mask during the 17U National Team Championships at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary Thursday, July 30, 2020. tlong@newsobserver.com

Cary will require anyone over the age of 5 to wear masks in all indoor spaces starting this week, Mayor Harold Weinbrecht said Monday.

Cary joins Raleigh and Wake County in calling for people to wear masks. Other Wake County towns have said they would not require them.

Cary’s order will go into effect Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 5 p.m.

In response to the increase in #COVID19 cases and hospitalizations in our area, Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht has signed an order requiring face masks in all indoor spaces within Town limits, effective Wednesday, August 18 at 5 p.m. More: https://t.co/bA1E1TTj25 pic.twitter.com/VdgZoOhttb — Town of Cary (@TownofCary) August 16, 2021

This story is developing and will be updated.

