Wake now offering 3rd doses of COVID vaccine. Who is eligible, and where to get a shot.

Wake County will begin offering third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to people who are immunocompromised on Monday, the county said.

Health officials cited new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the growing threat of the delta variant.

Hospitalizations from the virus have risen in North Carolina every day for more than a month. As of Friday, about a quarter of all adult COVID-19 patients were in intensive care units.

Kim McDonald, the Wake County Public Health medical director, said in in a news release that a third dose “could help prevent serious illness or possibly death.”

Moderately to severely immunocompromised people make up less than 3% of the U.S. adult population, but accounted for 44% of breakthrough hospitalizations in one study, according to the CDC.

Immunocompromised people do not always build up the same level of immunity after two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the county said.

And when they get the virus, they are more likely to spread it to others in their home.

Who needs a COVID booster

Here’s who the CDC says should get a third dose:

Cancer patients undergoing active treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood.

Organ transplant recipients who are taking medicine to suppress their immune systems.

Stem cell transplant recipients who are less than two years out from their transplant and taking medicine to suppress their immune systems.

Those with moderate to severe primary immunodeficiency, like DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome.

Those with an advanced or untreated HIV infection.

Anyone receiving high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress one’s immune response.

The CDC does not recommend a booster shot for any other group, including people who received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

People who are considering a third dose due to a medical condition should consult their doctors, the county said.

Those seeking an extra shot in Wake will not need to provide proof of a weakened immune system, but must bring their vaccination card and sign a digital form stating they are immunocompromised.

Third doses will be offered at all Wake County Public Health vaccine clinics and events. Appointments are not required, but a third dose must be given at least 28 days after the second dose, the county said.

See a full list of weekly vaccine sites here: https://bit.ly/3CRyHzC.