If you’re getting a 3rd shot of the COVID vaccine, here is where to go in the Triangle

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are now recommending people who are immunocompromised get a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The news comes as the delta variant continues to spread in North Carolina and around the country, causing rising cases and hospitalizations.

Immunocompromised people, who make up less than 3% of the U.S. adult population, are at higher risk for serious illness and death from the virus, according to health officials.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines both require two shots to reach full effectiveness. But for those who are immunocompromised, two doses does not always achieve the same level of immunity as in others, the CDC said.

Monday, Wake and Johnston counties announced they would begin offering third shots to eligible residents.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in North Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Here’s a guide on who’s eligible to get another dose, and where you can find a shot.

Who needs a COVID booster

Here’s who the CDC says should get a third dose:

Cancer patients undergoing active treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood.

Organ transplant recipients who are taking medicine to suppress their immune systems.

Stem cell transplant recipients who are less than two years out from their transplant and taking medicine to suppress their immune systems.

Those with moderate to severe primary immunodeficiency, like DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome.

Those with an advanced or untreated HIV infection.

Anyone receiving high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress one’s immune response.

Those who are vaccinated should continue to wear masks in public places, especially indoors and in crowds.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

When should I get a booster shot?

Individuals who fall under the medical conditions above are eligible for a third dose 28 days after their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the CDC said. They must get the same vaccine for their third shot.

The Pfizer vaccine is for anyone 12 and older while the Moderna vaccine is available to those 18 and older.

The CDC does not currently recommend a booster shot for any other group, including those who received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

What do I need to bring to my appointment?

Third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available in at least two Triangle counties, with both Wake and Johnston beginning to offer them on Aug. 16.

In both counties, people need to bring their vaccine cards. They do not need to show medical proof that you are immunocompromised but in Wake County will need to sign a digital form stating they are immunocompromised.

Wake County

You can to walk in, or make an appointment online at wakegov.com/covid-19-information.

Here’s where you can get a third dose in Wake County:

Wake County Human Services Center at 5809 Departure Drive in Raleigh

Wake County Public Health Center at 10 Sunnybrook Road in Raleigh

Wake County Northern Regional Center at 350 E. Holding Ave. in Wake Forest

Wake County Southern Regional Center at 130 N. Judd Parkway NE in Fuquay-Varina

Wake County Eastern Regional Center at 1002 Dogwood Drive in Zebulon

For a full list of vaccine events and available times, see this list here https://bit.ly/3CRyHzC for Wake County.

Durham County

The Durham County Department of Public Health said it is not offering third doses at this time, as of Aug. 16.

Orange County

A county spokesman said the county will soon begin offering third doses but is finalizing details.

Johnston County

Here’s where you can get a vaccine and third dose in Johnston County:

Johnston County Public Health Department at 517 N. Brightleaf Blvd., in Smithfield

Benson Housing Authority Outreach Vaccination Clinic at 701 S. Whittington St. in Benson

Selma Middle School Vaccination Outreach Clinic at 1533 U.S. 301 in Selma

Clayton High School Gym Outreach Vaccination Clinic at 600 S. Fayetteville St. in Clayton

Brightleaf Market Vaccination Outreach Clinic at 2320 S. Brightleaf Blvd. in Smithfield

For a list of vaccine events, go to this site here: https://bit.ly/3D1whP9.

Walgreens & CVS

Third doses are also available at Walgreens and CVS pharmacies nationwide. Schedule an appointment at your local CVS at https://bit.ly/3B0iQgz and Walgreens at https://bit.ly/2UoXGsI.

North Carolina

Go to MySpot.nc.gov or call 888-675-4567 to find a location. You can also text your zip code to 438829 to find vaccine locations near you.

This story will be updated as more counties announce details.