Raleigh is back to masks. Here’s what you need to know about the city’s new rules

The City of Raleigh said Friday it would reinstate a mask requirement indoors in all public buildings as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge again due to the contagious delta variant.

So far, it’s the only municipality in Wake County to put an order in place, though Wake County plans to reinstate one next week. More on that in a bit.

Here are answers to questions about Raleigh’s mask requirements.

What does Raleigh’s mask mandate say?

People are required to wear a mask “any time they are, or will be, in contact with other people who are not household members in public or private indoor spaces,” according to the proclamation.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

That includes grocery stores, pharmacies, businesses, bars, gyms and public transit, and applies to people regardless of their vaccination status.

Wearing a mask outdoors when social distancing isn’t possible is “strongly encouraged.”

When do Raleigh’s mask requirements start?

5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13.

Who does it apply to?

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

It applies to people who live within the Raleigh city limits, or about 467,665 people, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.

Are there mask exceptions?

Yes.

Here’s what the proclamation says.

Face coverings are not required by someone who:

Should not wear a face covering due to any medical or behavioral condition or disability (including, but not limited to, any person who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious or incapacitated, or is otherwise unable to put on or remove the face covering without assistance);

Is a child under 2 years of age;

Is a child under 5 years of age and their parent, guardian, or responsible person has been unable to place and maintain a face-covering safely on the child’s face;

Is actively eating or drinking;

Is in a private, individual office;

Is seeking to communicate with someone who is hearing-impaired in a way that requires the mouth to be visible;

Is giving a speech or performance or a broadcast, or to an audience, where they maintain a distance of at least 20 feet from the audience;

Is working at home or is in a personal vehicle;

Is temporarily removing their face covering to secure government or medical services or for identification purposes or at the request of a law enforcement officer;

Would be at risk for wearing a face covering at work, as determined by local, state, or federal regulations or workplace safety guidelines;

In settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a face covering, including when obtaining or rendering goods or services, such as the receipt of dental services or while swimming;

Has found that their face covering is impeding visibility to operate equipment or a vehicle.

Does it apply to state buildings?

No. The mask rules do not apply to buildings owned or operated by other governments, including the state.

How will it be enforced?

The primary focus will be on education instead of issuing citations, said Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin. Enforcement will be similar to how the last mask mandate was ordered.

When will the mask rules be lifted?

Raleigh will be listening to the advice of county public health experts on when the mandate should be lifted, Baldwin said.

“Obviously we need to see a decrease in the numbers,” she said.

Is there a county-wide mandate?

No. As of Friday, Aug. 13, only Raleigh has ordered a mask mandate.

Wake County can only require masks in the unincorporated parts of the county. Mayors for each of Wake County’s towns and cities would also have to issue a mask order to cover the full county.

Is Wake County pursuing a mask requirement?

Yes. Wake County Commissioners chairman Matt Calabria said Wake County is pursuing a mask mandate to go into effect late next week. Details would be released early next week.

Will the Wake County order cover the entire county?

No. A Wake County order would only cover the 17% of the population that lives in the unincorporated area of Wake County. That’s about 192,000 Wake residents, county spokesperson Stacy Beard said in an email to The News & Observer.

What are other Wake County towns doing about mask rules?

The mayors met with local health officials Friday morning to get a briefing about the spread of COVID-19 in Wake County and a potential mask mandate.

So far, Fuquay-Varina, Apex, Holly Springs and Wake Forest have officially said they will not have mask mandates in all public buildings though “strongly urge” people to wear the face coverings and to get vaccinated.

Many municipalities, including Wake Forest and Holly Springs, still have mask requirements for town facilities.