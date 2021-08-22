One Triangle county reports 18 COVID outbreaks, 9 school clusters. See where they are

As the COVID-19 delta variant continues to spur resurgences of the virus around the state, one Triangle county reported 18 outbreaks and 13 clusters in recent weeks.

The data comes as a number of municipalities in the region have moved to reinstate mask mandates, and as renewed concerns about the safety of North Carolina schools coincide with the nearing fall semester.

For Wake County, the site of the double-digit outbreaks and clusters, nine clusters are occurring in elementary, middle or high schools.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as five or more confirmed cases of the virus within a 14-day period that can be plausibly linked together.

That metric was reached Saturday at UNC-Chapel Hill, which reported five people had tested positive in a residential dorm.

With resurgences occurring around the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are now recommending vaccine booster shots for those who are immunocompromised. The general population is set to start receiving them next month, according to U.S. officials.

For those who already qualify, here’s where you can find a third dose in the Triangle: https://bit.ly/37OMPve.

As the delta variant continues to spread, the state last week reached its highest number of hospitalizations from the virus since January.

Here’s a look at how Wake, Durham and Orange counties are faring amid the current surge.

Wake sees 18 outbreaks, 13 clusters

In Wake County, DHHS reported 7,529 new cases of COVID-19 over the past two weeks. That’s about 677 cases per 100,000 residents. There have been 760 deaths in Wake from the virus since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday, an average of 8.5% of tests were returning positive. That’s higher than the 5% target the state has set to curb the spread of the virus.

About 64% of the county’s population is partially vaccinated against the virus, while 60% are fully vaccinated.

Wake County saw the highest number of outbreaks and clusters among the three counties. DHHS defines an outbreak as two or more positive test results among residents or staff in a congregate living facility.

Here’s where Wake’s outbreaks were occurring as of Tuesday, the latest available state report.

Nursing homes:

BellaRose Nursing and Rehab in Garner

Dan E & Mary Louise Stewart Health Center in Raleigh

Hillcrest Raleigh at Crabtree Valley in Raleigh

The Rosewood Health Center in Raleigh

Tower Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raleigh

UNC Rex Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center of Apex

Universal Health Care in Fuquay-Varina

Universal Health Care in North Raleigh

Residential care facilities:

Avendelle Assisted Living at Waterford Landing in Raleigh

Cadence at Wake Forest

Strategic Behavioral Health in Garner

The Addison of Fuquay-Varina

Wake Assisted Living in Raleigh

Correctional facilities:

Wake County Detention Center in Raleigh

The list of ongoing outbreaks is updated Tuesdays, while the outbreak and cluster data is updated Thursday. Since Tuesday, at least two more nursing homes, one more residential care facility and one more correctional facility have reported outbreaks.

Here’s where Wake’s clusters are occurring.

K-12 schools, according to the Wake County Public School System:

Turner Creek Elementary in Cary

North Forest Elementary Pine School in Raleigh

Lufkin Road Middle School in Apex

Herbert Akins Road Elementary School in Fuquay-Varina

Salem Elementary School in Apex

Neuse River Middle School in Raleigh

Sanderson High School in Raleigh

Knightdale High School

Holly Grove Elementary School in Holly Springs

Child-care facilities as of Tuesday, according to DHHS:

Kiddie Academy at Brier Creek in Raleigh

Jordan Child and Family Enrichment Center in Raleigh

Children’s Lighthouse of Apex

The Goddard School in Raleigh

The New School, Inc., in Holly Springs

Since Tuesday, at least one child-care cluster has ended.

New cases, outbreaks in Durham

In Durham there have been 1,548 new cases reported over the past two weeks. That’s about 482 cases per 100,000 residents. The county has seen a total of 242 deaths from the virus.

As of Wednesday, an average of 8% of tests were returning positive.

About 62% of the county’s population is partially vaccinated against the virus, while 58% are fully vaccinated.

See where Durham’s outbreaks and clusters are occurring below.

Nursing homes:

Accordius Health at Rose Manor

Durham Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

Correctional facilities:

Durham County Detention Center

A housing facility on East Main Street also reported an outbreak as of Tuesday. Since that day, at least one more nursing home and two residential care facilities have reported outbreaks.

Child-care facilities:

Kates Corner Daycare

K-12 schools:

Easley Elementary School

Central Park Charter School

Orange reports few outbreaks, high vaccine rate

In Orange County there have been 446 new cases of the virus over the past two weeks, or about 300 cases per 100,000 residents. The county has seen a total of 102 deaths from the virus.

As of Wednesday, an average of 4% of tests were returning positive.

About 80% of the county’s population is partially vaccinated against the virus, while 76% are fully vaccinated.

The county had reported no clusters as of Thursday, and only two outbreaks. Both outbreaks were occurring in nursing homes.

As of Tuesday, outbreaks were reported at two Chapel Hill nursing homes: Parkview Health and Rehabilitation Center and Signature HealthCARE of Chapel Hill.

The UNC-Chapel Hill cluster reported Saturday would bring the county total to at least one.