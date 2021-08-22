Coronavirus
One Triangle county reports 18 COVID outbreaks, 9 school clusters. See where they are
As the COVID-19 delta variant continues to spur resurgences of the virus around the state, one Triangle county reported 18 outbreaks and 13 clusters in recent weeks.
The data comes as a number of municipalities in the region have moved to reinstate mask mandates, and as renewed concerns about the safety of North Carolina schools coincide with the nearing fall semester.
For Wake County, the site of the double-digit outbreaks and clusters, nine clusters are occurring in elementary, middle or high schools.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as five or more confirmed cases of the virus within a 14-day period that can be plausibly linked together.
That metric was reached Saturday at UNC-Chapel Hill, which reported five people had tested positive in a residential dorm.
With resurgences occurring around the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are now recommending vaccine booster shots for those who are immunocompromised. The general population is set to start receiving them next month, according to U.S. officials.
For those who already qualify, here’s where you can find a third dose in the Triangle: https://bit.ly/37OMPve.
As the delta variant continues to spread, the state last week reached its highest number of hospitalizations from the virus since January.
Here’s a look at how Wake, Durham and Orange counties are faring amid the current surge.
Wake sees 18 outbreaks, 13 clusters
In Wake County, DHHS reported 7,529 new cases of COVID-19 over the past two weeks. That’s about 677 cases per 100,000 residents. There have been 760 deaths in Wake from the virus since the pandemic began.
As of Wednesday, an average of 8.5% of tests were returning positive. That’s higher than the 5% target the state has set to curb the spread of the virus.
About 64% of the county’s population is partially vaccinated against the virus, while 60% are fully vaccinated.
Wake County saw the highest number of outbreaks and clusters among the three counties. DHHS defines an outbreak as two or more positive test results among residents or staff in a congregate living facility.
Here’s where Wake’s outbreaks were occurring as of Tuesday, the latest available state report.
Nursing homes:
- BellaRose Nursing and Rehab in Garner
- Dan E & Mary Louise Stewart Health Center in Raleigh
- Hillcrest Raleigh at Crabtree Valley in Raleigh
- The Rosewood Health Center in Raleigh
- Tower Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raleigh
- UNC Rex Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center of Apex
- Universal Health Care in Fuquay-Varina
- Universal Health Care in North Raleigh
Residential care facilities:
- Avendelle Assisted Living at Waterford Landing in Raleigh
- Cadence at Wake Forest
- Strategic Behavioral Health in Garner
- The Addison of Fuquay-Varina
- Wake Assisted Living in Raleigh
Correctional facilities:
- Wake County Detention Center in Raleigh
The list of ongoing outbreaks is updated Tuesdays, while the outbreak and cluster data is updated Thursday. Since Tuesday, at least two more nursing homes, one more residential care facility and one more correctional facility have reported outbreaks.
Here’s where Wake’s clusters are occurring.
K-12 schools, according to the Wake County Public School System:
- Turner Creek Elementary in Cary
- North Forest Elementary Pine School in Raleigh
- Lufkin Road Middle School in Apex
- Herbert Akins Road Elementary School in Fuquay-Varina
- Salem Elementary School in Apex
- Neuse River Middle School in Raleigh
Sanderson High School in Raleigh
Knightdale High School
Holly Grove Elementary School in Holly Springs
Child-care facilities as of Tuesday, according to DHHS:
- Kiddie Academy at Brier Creek in Raleigh
- Jordan Child and Family Enrichment Center in Raleigh
- Children’s Lighthouse of Apex
- The Goddard School in Raleigh
- The New School, Inc., in Holly Springs
Since Tuesday, at least one child-care cluster has ended.
New cases, outbreaks in Durham
In Durham there have been 1,548 new cases reported over the past two weeks. That’s about 482 cases per 100,000 residents. The county has seen a total of 242 deaths from the virus.
As of Wednesday, an average of 8% of tests were returning positive.
About 62% of the county’s population is partially vaccinated against the virus, while 58% are fully vaccinated.
See where Durham’s outbreaks and clusters are occurring below.
Nursing homes:
- Accordius Health at Rose Manor
- Durham Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
Correctional facilities:
- Durham County Detention Center
A housing facility on East Main Street also reported an outbreak as of Tuesday. Since that day, at least one more nursing home and two residential care facilities have reported outbreaks.
Child-care facilities:
- Kates Corner Daycare
K-12 schools:
- Easley Elementary School
- Central Park Charter School
Orange reports few outbreaks, high vaccine rate
In Orange County there have been 446 new cases of the virus over the past two weeks, or about 300 cases per 100,000 residents. The county has seen a total of 102 deaths from the virus.
As of Wednesday, an average of 4% of tests were returning positive.
About 80% of the county’s population is partially vaccinated against the virus, while 76% are fully vaccinated.
The county had reported no clusters as of Thursday, and only two outbreaks. Both outbreaks were occurring in nursing homes.
As of Tuesday, outbreaks were reported at two Chapel Hill nursing homes: Parkview Health and Rehabilitation Center and Signature HealthCARE of Chapel Hill.
The UNC-Chapel Hill cluster reported Saturday would bring the county total to at least one.
