Coronavirus
NC reports almost 8,000 new COVID-19 cases; hospitalizations continue to climb
The NC Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,789 patients in hospitals with COVID-19 statewide on Thursday, the fourth-straight day of increases in what has been more than a month’s steady climb.
DHHS also updated its dashboard, reporting 1,228,803 total cases, 7,901 more than Wednesday’s total.
The news comes as 17 Triangle schools are reporting COVID-19 clusters, some with more than 20 cases.
With 788 people dead, DHHS called August the deadliest month in North Carolina since the pandemic’s height in February. Fatalities jumped 378% over July’s total.
The North Carolina health department released a report Friday showing that 477 deaths in the four weeks before Aug. 21, 84% of which struck unvaccinated people.
This story will be updated.
