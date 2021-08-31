Active COVID clusters reported at 17 Triangle schools. Some have more than 20 cases

New and larger COVID-19 outbreaks are being reported at Triangle schools now that they have all filled up for the new school year.

The latest state Department of Health and Human Services’ report of active COVID-19 clusters at schools and daycare centers lists clusters at 11 schools in Wake County, three in Durham County and one each in Granville, Harnett and Johnston counties.

Three schools in the Wake County school system are each reporting more than 20 COVID cases now.

The latest report, which was released Tuesday, comes as COVID numbers are soaring statewide. Two small Western North Carolina school districts are temporarily suspending in-person classes and switching to remote instruction due to the surge.

Schools are dealing with the delta variant, which is three times more contagious than the original coronavirus strain. The Wake County school system has reported 999 cases so far this month on its COVID-19 dashboard.

The number of clusters and cases is expected to soar now that schools have more students in them since before the coronavirus pandemic started in March 2020. Supporters of requiring face masks, a policy mandated in 101 of North Carolina’s 115 school districts, say the numbers would be much higher if masking was optional.

Clusters in Wake, Durham and Johnston counties

In Wake County, clusters were reported at Athens Drive High, Herbert Akins Road Elementary, Holly Grove Elementary, Knightdale High, Lufkin Road Middle, Neuse River Middle, North Forest Pines Elementary, Salem Elementary, Sanderson High and Turner Creek Elementary.

Salem Elementary has the most cases of any school in the district at 26. It’s followed by 21 cases at Sanderson High, 20 at Herbert Akins Elementary at 20 and 16 at Neuse River Middle.

Endeavor Charter School in Wake Forest has 19 cases.

The report also shows active clusters at Easley Elementary, Pearsontown Elementary and Central Park Charter School in Durham and Corinth Holders High School in Johnston County.

Clusters were also found at Overhills High School in Harnett County and Falls Lake Academy, a charter school in Granville County.

The state defines a cluster as five or more related cases at a facility within a 14-day period.

The report comes as the Wake County school system is making some changes and considering other measures as a result of the surge. Wake is asking schools to monitor and report on compliance with face mask guidelines.

Wake may also require regular COVID testing of school employees and student-athletes who are unvaccinated and mandate that masks be worn outdoor on campuses, including during recess, sports and extracurriculuar activities.