Will you need a COVID booster shot? Will one be available? Answers to your questions

On Aug. 18, the Biden administration announced that it planned to begin offering booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine to fully vaccinated adults starting Sept. 20. People would be eligible for a third shot of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine eight months after their second.

“This shot will boost your immune response,” President Joe Biden said at the time. “It will increase your protection from COVID-19. And it’s the best way to protect ourselves from new variants that could arise.”

But it’s not clear whether boosters will be available to the general public then. Biden said the plan would need approval from the Food and Drug Administration and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which so far neither agency has provided.

Much remains unclear about the potential rollout of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Here are answers to some questions about the boosters:

Will I need a booster shot?

There is evidence that the protection offered by the two-shot COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna begins to wane after six months. That has prompted countries such as Israel and Germany to begin offering booster shots. On Sept. 2, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Biden’s chief medical adviser, said studies in Israel show significant reduction in risk of infection in people who have had a booster.

But data submitted to federal regulators by Pfizer and Moderna reportedly show that two doses of both vaccines continue to achieve their goal of greatly reducing hospitalization and death from COVID-19. That has led some to question whether a booster shot is necessary for otherwise health adults or people in low-risk situations.

An FDA advisory committee is scheduled to meet Sept. 17 to consider Pfizer’s request that booster shots be authorized.

Who can get a booster shot now?

The FDA has authorized use of a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines by people with certain health conditions that compromise their immune systems. Studies had shown that two doses have not provided the desired protection for this group, who are more likely to get seriously ill with COVID-19.

These include those who have had kidney, heart, lung or liver transplants; are undergoing chemotherapy; have HIV; or are taking drugs to suppress their immune systems to treat conditions such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis or multiple sclerosis. If you think you might qualify, you should talk about it with your doctor.

The CDC recommends people in these groups wait at least 28 days after the second shot before getting the booster.

What about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

Johnson & Johnson says its single-dose vaccine “generates strong and robust immune responses” for eight months, and that recent studies show that a booster dose “further increases antibody responses among study participants who had previously received our vaccine.”

The CDC says it is likely that people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will eventually need a booster, but federal regulators say they have not received the data to support that decision yet. Use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was not authorized in the United States until the end of February, so an eight-month booster dose wouldn’t be available until October at the earliest.

If a third shot is needed, why would someone need to wait eight months after the initial doses to get it? Why not get it sooner?

While the Biden administration said it planned to make the shots available after eight months, the final guidance would come from the FDA and CDC. But there may be good reasons why sooner is not better, says Dr. Cameron Wolfe, an infectious disease specialist at Duke University.

Sometimes waiting helps the body’s immune system produce the strongest response against a virus or other pathogen, Wolfe said.

“The question here is, Can we pinpoint more precisely the waning durability of these vaccines over a six-plus-month period and find that sweet spot where boosting that protection in fact counteracts active viral prevalence that exists in the community?” Wolfe said.

Does my third shot have to be of the same vaccine as the first two? Or can I mix them?

The problem with mixing vaccines, whether between the first and second doses or between the second and third, is that scientists haven’t studied the vaccines in combination with each other. The studies that led federal regulators to authorize use of the vaccines all involved people taking the same kind. In other words, it’s simply not known whether switching vaccines is less safe or effective than taking the same one.

When the time comes, where would I go to get a booster shot?

The Biden administration says booster shots for the general population will be available through the same channels that brought people the first two shots, and they will also be free.

For those who are immunocompromised, third doses are now available from county health departments, health systems including Duke Health, WakeMed and UNC Health, as well as Walgreens and CVS pharmacies.

Go to MySpot.nc.gov or call 888-675-4567 to find a location. You can also text your ZIP code to 438829 to find vaccine locations near you.