COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Sept. 9

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 4,700 COVID-19 cases reported

At least 1,267,333 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 14,894 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported 4,752 new COVID-19 cases, up from 4,124 reported the day before.

Health officials also added 63 new coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday. State health officials don’t specify the dates on which newly reported deaths occurred.

At least 3,790 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, the latest date for which data is available, including 928 who are being treated in intensive care units, health officials said.

As of Monday, 15.8% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 67% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 61% have been fully vaccinated. State officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

District with thousands in quarantine won’t require masks

The Union County school board voted Tuesday not to adopt a district-wide face mask mandate despite a rapid spread in COVID-19 cases.

The decision landed despite requests from the superintendent, county health director and some parents to institute a mask requirement, The Charlotte Observer reported.

County data show the number of new coronavirus cases among students last week were double from the week prior.

“The one strategy we have left that ensures more of our students remain in school is a mask mandate,” Superintendent Andrew Houlihan told the board. “I am concerned (with) the number of kids in quarantine.”

Doctor talks pregnant woman and the COVID vaccine

Statistics show pregnant woman in the U.S. are less likely to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, with just 25% nationwide getting at least one dose.

They’re also more likely to get seriously sick from the virus.

Dr. Geeta Swamy, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the Duke University School of Medicine, said there are several pregnant women in the ICUs being treated for COVID-19.

“We’re seeing more than a handful at any given time,” Swamy told The News & Observer. “It certainly is more than we would ever expect, and we’re seeing more now with the delta variant than we were seeing at the beginning of the pandemic.”

Some pregnant woman are hesitant to get the vaccine out of concern they might harm the baby. The messaging surrounding COVID-19 vaccines and pregnancy was also unclear until recently.

What experts say about attending football games, outdoor concerts

Some health experts say masks would add a “layer of safety” at big events, such as football games and outdoor concerts, that drew massive crowds in North Carolina over the weekend.

But others said they wouldn’t go, particularly given the lack of masks at those events.

“I would not go to a crowded event like a game where it might be hard for me to keep a healthy distance from others in the stands or aisles or bathroom. It’s just too many people in too close a space for comfort,” said Dr. David Alain Wohl, a professor at the Institute of Global Health and Infectious Diseases at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Some said an outdoor concert with potentially fewer people might be a safer alternative.

“Outdoor concerts can also be safely enjoyed if not packed in together,” said Anita Skariah, a UNC Health internist and pediatrician. “For example, if you are in the lawn section, spread out some distance from others. This would be a safer option than indoor concerts. You could actually enjoy the event and not worry as much about becoming infected.”

Mecklenburg releases employee COVID vaccine data

About 70% of full-time workers and 84.7% of public health employees in Mecklenburg County are vaccinated against the coronavirus, new data shows.

County officials released the numbers on Wednesday — which show county employees outpace the rate of vaccinations for Mecklenburg County residents as a whole, The Charlotte Observer reported.

About 53% of residents are fully vaccinated compared to 62% of all city employees.

A breakdown of vaccination numbers among Mecklenburg County and Charlotte city workers can be found here.

School district gives out water bottles to prevent COVID

Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools will be giving students reusable water bottles and fitting water fountains — which have been shut off since the start of the pandemic — with bottle fillers.

“By shutting down the ability to drink directly from the fountains we reduce the (possibility) of someone drinking from the fountain after someone else touched it with their lips or saliva,” Eric Allen, senior executive director of operations at the school district, told The News & Observer.

Allen said the decision follows guidance from the state health department to avoid using public water fountains.

But Rachel Graham, assistant professor of epidemiology at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health, told The N&O that prevailing evidence doesn’t indicate there’s a high direct risk of contracting COVID-19 from a water fountain but that the risk isn’t “completely absent.”

Graham did say while COVID-19 may not be as transmissible through water fountains or other surfaces, other infectious diseases, like the flu and the common cold, are. Getting sick with the flu or a cold could make a child more susceptible to the coronavirus, Graham said.