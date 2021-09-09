NC Gov. Cooper will give COVID update at news conference today. Here’s how to watch

Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a briefing on North Carolinaís coronavirus pandemic response Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 at the NC Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh. tlong@newsobserver.com

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will hold a press conference today to update the state’s progress in vaccine distribution and slowing the spread of the coronavirus delta variant surge.

Cooper will appear with North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.

North Carolina reported 3,790 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide on Wednesday, nearly double the number from a month ago. About a quarter of those hospitalized are being treated in intensive care units — a slightly higher number than during last winter’s surge.

Roughly 67% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 61% have been fully vaccinated.

How to watch Gov. Cooper’s press conference

Today’s news briefing will start at 3 p.m.

The briefing can be streamed live at ncdps.gov/news-conference. It will be delivered in English, Spanish and American Sign Language.

In the Triangle area, news stations ABC11, CBS 17 and WRAL will televise the press conference, but typically switch to streaming for the Q&A portion. Spectrum News usually airs the entire press conference. Those outlets, along with PBS NC, will also stream the briefing on their websites and news apps.

The governor’s office also shares the livestreams on his official Twitter and Facebook accounts.

If you can’t watch or stream, you can listen live on WPTF radio, on 680 AM and 98.5 FM.

