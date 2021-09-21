COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Sept. 21

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 100 additional deaths reported

At least 1,346,316 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 15,776 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 3,257 new COVID-19 cases, down from 5,962 on Sunday and 6,605 on Saturday. The state doesn’t update coronavirus counts over the weekends.

One hundred sixty-one additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Monday. State health officials don’t specify the dates on which newly reported deaths occurred.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in North Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

At least 3,323 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, including 887 adult patients who are being treated in intensive care units, health officials said.

On Saturday, the latest date with available information, 10.3% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 68% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 63% have been fully vaccinated. State officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

Medical Assistant Sherry Rogers administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Wesley Smith Tuesday, August 17, 2021 during a mobile vaccine clinic at the Go Raleigh bus station in downtown Raleigh. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

COVID forces Charlotte Pride to rework events

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Charlotte Pride’s biggest parade will be broadcast virtually, and other events will move to a hybrid of online and smaller in-person gatherings.

Daniel Valdez (he/him/his), president of the Charlotte Pride board of directors, previously said vaccination rates, positivity rates and community spread would determine whether events could be held in person.

“We have not seen key pandemic indicators significantly improve in the four weeks since we announced event postponements,” Valdez said. “Despite our initial optimism and strong desire to see the return of our traditional festival and parade, the reality of the pandemic means we must take serious precautions to safeguard the health and well-being of our valuable and vulnerable community.”

Johnston County votes to require face masks

The Johnston County school board voted Monday to continue requiring face masks in schools.

The 4-3 decision comes one week after U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn led a protest opposing a continuation of the mask mandate, The News & Observer reported.

Board members also agreed to create a group that will discuss the metrics for lifting the requirement.

Triangle hospitals reach deadline for vaccine requirement

The deadline for employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus or receive an approved exemption at two of Triangle’s biggest hospital systems is Tuesday.

As of Monday, The News & Observer reported, hundreds of workers Duke Health and UNC Health had neither. Employees who fail to comply with the requirement face being let go.

“We don’t want to lose a single person; that’s never been our goal,” said Dr. Matt Ewend, chief clinical officer at UNC Health. “But we also don’t want to move away from what we think is this important mandate for the health of our patients and our coworkers.”

More information about hospitals affected by the deadline, repercussions employees face and current compliance rates at those hospitals can be found here.

Over 70% of full-time Raleigh workers are vaccinated

Roughly 70% of Raleigh’s full-time workers are vaccinated against COVID-19, compared to 30% of the city’s part-time workers.

City employees had until Friday to get a vaccine or submit to weekly testing, The News & Observer reported. Raleigh officials have said only workers who have been vaccinated will be considered for promotions and it will only hire new employees who have been vaccinated.

According to data released by the city, about 62% of Raleigh firefighters and 65% of police officers have been vaccinated.

Charlotte-area district could shorten COVID quarantines

A Charlotte-area school district could resume quarantines that it had stopped for most students.

The Union County school board on Monday voted 8-1 to reduce the periods for quarantine, though it didn’t say how long they would be.

The decision came after Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, last week threatened to sue the school board if it didn’t take back its decision to end most quarantines.

On Sept. 13, the board had decided to only quarantine students who had coronavirus symptoms or who tested positive for COVID-19, instead of those who had been exposed to the disease.

The Charlotte Observer contacted school district and health officials on Monday but didn’t immediately hear back.

Vaccine warning shared on truck near Panthers stadium

A truck driving near the Carolina Panthers game on Sunday was marked with the message: “Don’t get vaccinated.”

The vehicle claims to be from Wilmore Funeral Home, which has a website that says: “Get vaccinated now. If not, see you soon.” The page directs people to vaccination information for StarMed, a provider that wasn’t behind the tactic, The Charlotte Observer reported.

“If this saves one person’s life by getting vaccinated, I’m 100% for it,” said Dr. Arin Piramzadian, chief medical officer for StarMed.

Piramzadian doesn’t know who commissioned the truck, which was spotted near Bank of America Stadium as the Panthers played the New Orleans Saints.

This story was originally published September 21, 2021 7:04 AM.