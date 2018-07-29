WRAL anchor Jeff Hogan rescued from ocean after body-surfing accident

WRAL anchor Jeff Hogan was injured in a body-surfing accident on the North Carolina coast this weekend.

According to a news report from WRAL, the anchor had to be rescued and is “pretty banged up” but that “the prognosis is good.”

He is currently hospitalized.

A video posted to the WRAL Facebook page shows Hogan with a bruised face, bandaged head and neck brace, and Hogan is telling viewers that he’ll be off the air for a little while.

“Banged up my head, hurt my neck, but I’m getting great care here and looking forward to returning to the Triangle very soon,” he said.

Hogan posted a photo of the sunrise from Wrightsville Beach on his Facebook page Saturday morning.

The WRAL report did not indicate if rough ocean conditions contributed to the accident, but there have been 12 deaths reported at North Carolina beaches this year due to rough ocean conditions. The riptides off the NC coast have been called “drowning machines.”

Hogan started at WRAL in January and is the morning and noon co-anchor, replacing Bill Leslie, who retired in June.