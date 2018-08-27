Report from 15-year-old swimmer led to child-sex charges against Raleigh coach

A 15-year-old girl’s report of secretly meeting her swim coach, Nicholas Walkotten, at a nature preserve started an investigation that led to Walkotten’s arrest on child-sex charges, according to search warrants.
In applying for the warrants, Detective J.L. Zellmer told a magistrate that the girl said she had met 32-year-old Walkotten in a parking lot at the Durant Nature Preserve off Durant Road.
“They spent time together inside his vehicle,” the warrant stated. It added that the girl said kissing and other actions occurred.
The warrant said police had looked at the girl’s phone and found pictures of her and Walkotten in the back of a vehicle on Aug. 1 as well as sexual text communications between the two from June to August.
Walkotten, of Garner, was arrested Aug. 16 and charged with one felony count of taking indecent liberties with a child and four counts of statutory sex offense with a child. 15 or younger.
Investigators think the indecent liberties offense happened between June 1 and Aug. 1, according to the charge in a magistrate’s order issued the day before Walkotten’s arrest.
All four of the statutory sex offense charges list Aug. 1 as the date they happened.
Walkotten’s LinkedIn page states that he has been a senior coach with the Marlins of Raleigh swim team since August 2015. However, he was not listed among the coaches on the team’s website when he was arrested.
The LinkedIn page also states that Walkotten worked as an assistant coach and director of competitive swimming with the YMCA of the Triangle from 2009 to 2014.
Police did not say in the warrants where the girl was a swimmer.
Walkotten remained in custody Monday in lieu of $1.5 million bail.
