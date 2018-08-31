UNC chancellor wants to find a new home for Silent Sam Confederate statue -- on campus

After nearly two weeks of sometimes heated debate about the future of Silent Sam, Chancellor Carol Folt sent a message to the UNC community Friday asking for help in finding a new campus home for the Confederate statue.
“Silent Sam has a place in our history and on our campus where its history can be taught, but not at the front door of a safe, welcoming, proudly public research university,” Folt wrote. “We want to provide opportunities for our students and the broader community to reflect upon and learn from that history. Wide consultation, and lots of listening on campus and beyond, are necessary if we are to move toward peace and healing.”
This week, the UNC Board of Governors called for Chapel Hill campus leaders to present a plan for what to do with the statue to the UNC system Board of Governors by Nov. 15.
“Campus leaders, faculty, students, and staff need to focus now on what we can do, and get it done. Let’s bring the passion we share for teaching, research, justice, and our collaborative culture to take advantage of this opportunity for a resolution, 105 years in the making,” Folt wrote.
