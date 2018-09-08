Durham man dies after shooting in Greensboro sports bar

A Durham man died Saturday after being shot while inside a Greensboro sports bar. A second person was injured in the shooting.

According to a press release from the Greensboro Police Department, officers were called to the Lucky 7 Sports Bar on West Gate City Boulevard at 12:23 a.m. about shots being fired.

When police arrived, the two gunshot victims had been taken to a local hospital.

Jaylan Irvin Lassiter, 22, of Durham, died of his injuries, according to the release. The second victim was treated and released.

Police had no information about a suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.