Additional reward is offered as officials press for more information about kidnapped teen

Investigators on Friday continued to ask for the public’s help to identify a man seen walking toward the scene of a teenager’s kidnapping on Monday morning. They also want people to check properties near the site where the stolen SUV that the teen was abducted in was found.

The search for 13-year-old Hania Aguilar continues.

Tips from the public led investigators Thursday to the stolen Ford Expedition, which was found in the brush on Quincey Drive in Lumberton, about 8.5 miles south of the family’s home in the Rosewood Mobile Home Park.

Hania was abducted from the mobile home park while waiting to go to school Monday morning.

During a news conference Friday, officials asked people within a mile of Quincey Drive to look for any potential clues on their land.

Lumberton Police Chief Michael McNeill said property owners should check sheds or outdoor buildings within the radius and should report anything unusual to the tip line: 910-272-5871.

In addition to the FBI’s $15,000 reward, McNeill said that North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s office is offering an additional $5,000 for information leading to Hania’s location.

At the news conference, FBI investigator Andy de la Rocha spoke directly to anyone who may be involved in the kidnapping.

“This pursuit will be relentless. And you who are out there who has information, you who were directly involved in this, you who may have information about whatever happened afterward, we’re gonna come after this, we’re gonna pursue the people responsible, and we will not stop until justice prevails.”

The FBI also is asking social media users not to spread rumors about Hania’s abduction.

“No one wants to pull our resources away from finding Hania to go check out something that somebody made up, or somebody heard, or someone thought, or someone’s hunch or someone’s gut,” said FBI spokeswoman Shelley Lynch.

“Let us follow the leads and the investigation. And the way that you can help us is to tell who the man is in that video because he might be able to give us information to find out what happened to her.”

The Lumberton Police Department & the FBI ask you not to spread rumors on social media about the search for Hania Aguilar. Do not be responsible for redirecting our efforts away from where they need to be.... we should all unite to #FindHania. pic.twitter.com/oGoe4WH9gC — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) November 9, 2018

The video Lynch mentioned was surveillance footage released Thursday that shows a man walking on Lambeth Street, then turning left onto Elizabethtown Road toward the mobile home park. In the video, the man appears to be wearing light-colored shoes, a light-colored shirt and a dark hoodie.

“Someone knows this individual and we need you to call us with information,” the FBI said in a statement Thursday. “Maybe there is someone who recognizes the way the man walks or his mannerisms or maybe he will recognize himself on TV.”

Elsa Hernández, mother of missing Lumberton 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar, says she is leaning on her faith and believes her daughter is safe in an interview with Qué Pasa, a Raleigh Spanish-language newspaper.

Rosewood residents are used to seeing non-residents walk around the mobile home park and said abandoned trailers there are frequently broken into.

Hania was outside her home before 7 a.m. Monday waiting for the rest of the family to get a ride to school. A witness heard Hania scream, then looked outside and saw a male dressed in black and wearing a yellow bandana force Hania into the green 2002-2003 Ford Expedition that was running in the family’s driveway, according to the FBI.

Hania is a Hispanic female, 5 feet tall, weighing about 126 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans.