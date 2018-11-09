Durham man charged with murder in Carrboro mobile home park shooting

A Durham man was arrested Friday morning and charged with murder in a shooting last week in a mobile home park near a Carrboro middle school.

Jeremiah Williams, 28, of 810 Old Fayetteville Road, Lot 14, was killed Nov. 2. His half-brother James Grace, 36, who does not live in the mobile home park, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at UNC Hospitals and released.

The U.S. Marshals Service from the Middle District of North Carolina arrested Steven Sutton, 31, in Durham.

He was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon, Carrboro police said in a news release.

Sutton is being held at the Orange County jail in Hillsborough without bond.





The shooting, near McDougle Middle School in Carrboro, happened about 2 a.m. in the small mobile home community south of the school’s athletic fields.





N.C. Department of Corrections records show Sutton was released in January 2017 after serving time for assault inflicting bodily injury in 2007 and two counts of armed robbery, one count of attempted armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery in 2010.

Police have not said what led to the shooting. Spokesman Capt. Chris Atack said the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crime can call Investigator Ward at 919-918-7397 or CrimeStoppers at 919-942-7515.



