What Thanksgiving recipe do people search for most? In the Carolinas, it’s cheesy.

Apparently there are only three states in the U.S. that appreciate the importance of mac and cheese on the Thanksgiving table.

Those are North Carolina and South Carolina – of course – and Delaware, based on Google data of the most-searched recipes in each state during the month of November.

SatelliteInternet.com compiled a map of each of the most-Googled recipes for each state based on 2017 search data. The Carolinas and Delaware were the only states searching for macaroni and cheese recipes.

Many states, including California, Nevada, Arizona and New York were searching for turkey or turkey brine recipes.

Copy-cat Popeye’s Cajun turkey how-tos were the most-searched for Thanksgiving recipe in Illinois, Mississippi and Virginia.

Georgia Googlers decided to forgo turkey and instead searched most for honey-baked ham.

In the Midwest, the casserole is king, with most states searching for green bean casserole recipes, along with corn casserole.

Louisiana was the only state to focus on stuffing, and not just any type, either – cornbread stuffing is the way to go in the Creole state.

Ambrosia salad was at the top for Vermont searchers and they were alone in that particular choice.

Parts of the south, including Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama wanted sweet potato recipes, along with one neighbor to the west – New Mexico.

Utah and Idaho favor Jell-O recipes.

Other states that favored dessert recipes more than any other food included Arkansas and Oklahoma, where pecan pie was the most-searched recipe, Washington that chose pumpkin pie and Alaska where they like their pumpkin in cheesecake.

Hawaii was the only state to search most for candied yams, though it’s unclear if they’re pro-marshmallow or not in the Aloha state.

