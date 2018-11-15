Don’t like sewage in your local creek? Get used to it: Raleigh’s water pipes are failing.

Old sewer pipes, which contributed to 10 sewage spills in Raleigh this week, will continue to be a problem for the city.

More than 200 of the city’s 5,000 miles of water and sewer pipes are “failing or have failed,” and there isn’t enough money to repair or replace them all.

“It’s concerning, but it’s not a crisis,” said Robert Massengill, the city’s public utilities director. “All systems of our age and size and complexity have these issues when there is significant rainfall. And this was significant. This is more than than we got in [Hurricane] Florence.”

A total of 4.36 inches of rain fell in a relatively short time Monday and and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. By comparison, Raleigh got 6.98 inches of rain during the five days Hurricane Florence hit the state. There were no sewage spills in Raleigh because of the hurricane, Massengill said.

The city was able to repair only 17 miles of sewer and water pipe during the last fiscal year. The Public Utilities Department requested a 3 percent increase in residents’ water and sewer rates to help repair 24 miles of pipe this year, but the Raleigh City Council voted to raise rates by 1.6 percent.

More than seven million gallons of sewage spilled into four Raleigh streams or their tributaries earlier this week due to heavy rains in a short amount of time. At just one location, 3204 Yonkers Road, nearly five million gallons of sewage spilled in Marsh Creek.





Raleigh-based Moffat Pipe was contracted by the city to repair a sewer pipe, which required the use of an 18-inch bypass pipe. The construction area flooded and an equipment trailer was pushed into the pipe, causing the break.

Eight of the 10 spills occurred inside the belt line, where most of the aging pipes are located. But even some major sewer pipes built in the 1980s are starting to fail, Massengill said. The city has had 13 other sewage spills so far this year.

Unlike some larger cities in the northeast, Raleigh doesn’t have combined stormwater and sewer pipes. Stormwater can leech into sewage pipes from cracks or flooding. When pipes are full or backed up they can push waste water through manholes or the pipes can crack, both causing spills.

The Neuse River Resource Recovery Facility, formerly called the Neuse River Wastewater Treatment Plant, normally treats 48 million gallons of wastewater per day but the facility received nearly 130 million gallons during Tuesday’s heavy rain.

Nicole Stewart, a first-term Raleigh City Council member who represents the entire city, is the development director of the North Carolina Conservation Network. The statewide nonprofit supports and trains advocacy organizations that protect the environment and public health.





She was the lone council member to vote against increasing the water and sewer fees because she believed they should have been higher to match a staff recommendation.

“It’s devastating information, and it’s devastating to our environment,” she said Thursday. “I think it’s a call for us to do more as city and community to protect our own water resources, our environment as well as our downstream communities.”

The city should fully invest in its water and sewer system — something she believes the city didn’t do this year by not increasing the water and sewer fee by 3 percent.

“So when staff puts together a recommendation for a 3 percent increase we should approve that,” Stewart said. “We should follow their recommendation because I believe they have all the science and information to make a valid recommendation.”

At the time of the May vote, she said she wanted to consistent annual rate increases to “avoid costly repairs and clean-up later.”

Residents have seen a water rate increase every year for the last decade. About 92 percent of the city’s water customers are residents as opposed to commercial or industrial customers. Constant rate increases can be a burden for some people, said Council member David Cox, who was first elected in 2015 and represents the northeast part of the city.

“I really want to be able to maintain the system and protect the environment while balancing the costs and making sure people can afford the water they are using,” he said.

The city is reviewing its rate structure to see if “more of the burden” can be shifted to commercial customers instead of residential ones, Cox said, adding using property taxes may be a more “progressive approach” to not burden those who can’t afford a constant increase each year.

“I think everyone is concerned that we have aging infrastructure,” he said. “But we have to handle it methodically and scientifically. You can’t have an asset management program based on emotion.”

As for any more weather-related spills this week, Massengill said he wasn’t expecting any. But he was knocking on wood to be safe.

State rules require municipal wastewater collection systems are not designed to overflow during heavy rains, and state rules require systems to handle 2.5 times their permitted capacity during heavy rains. To do this, the systems have to be regularly maintained, inspected and cleaned of debris and cleared of accumulated grease and fat. But Raleigh’s older sections, built decades ago and concentrated downtown, may not meet that standard and will eventually have to be upgraded, said Jim Gregson, the interim deputy director of North Carolina’s Division of Water Resources.

“There are areas of Raleigh that don’t meet minimum design standards because of their age,” he said. Raleigh has more than 2,500 miles of sewer line and has many fewer overflow violations than similar-size cities, Gregson said.

Any overflow or discharge is technically a violation but DEQ doesn’t issue fines unless the agency finds the city contributed to the problem. DEQ weighs such factors as the duration of the spill and the city’s response or lack thereof. One possible response is sending in vac trucks to capture the overflow and reroute it move it to another part of the system so it can flow to the wastewater treatment facility, but Raleigh’s Water Quality Supervisor Danny Smith said utilities can’t recover waste in heavy rains and flooding conditions.

“Looking at this report and knowing what I know about other large towns, they have very few enforcement actions,” Gregson said.

In the last decade, the city has been fined just over $30,000 for water and sewer violations, which is much lower than comparable cities. Wastewater contains human waste, including food waste, as well as commercial and industrial waste. Human waste includes fecal bacteria, which is an indicator of pathogens that can infect a person by entering through the mouth or an open cut and cause diarrhea, stomach aches and more serious reactions.

During flooding, however, contaminants in wastewater that enter streams and rivers become highly diluted by elevated water levels. They can still expose people to bacterial infection, and if they accumulate they can also cause fish kills by depleting oxygen levels in the water. Water runoff with fertilizers and other nutrients can lead to an infiltration of algae that clog waterways, alter ecosystems and use up oxygen, endangering local fish.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.