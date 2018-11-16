Fire breaks out at mosque construction site in Cary

A fire broke out Friday morning in a mosque that is under construction at West Chatham Street and Trimble Avenue, and firefighters were working to determine how it started, officials said.
The fire was reported at 7:55 a.m. at the site where the Islamic Association of Cary is building the worship center, a town spokeswoman said.
The fire was put out a short time later.
There was no immediate estimate of how much damage the fire did.
No one was hurt, the spokeswoman said.
Ameer Shakil Ahmed of the Islamic Association of Cary said they had hoped to move into the new mosque next summer.
“We are disappointed,” Ahmed said. “It was just about complete. We got a call this morning there was smoke coming out of the building. I don’t know how much damage was done.”
The mosque has been under construction since 2008, Ahmed said. It’s being built with money collected from the members because Islamic tradition forbids taking out loans with interest.
“Our goal was to move in next summer but now I don’t know,” Ahmed said. “It depends on how much damage was done.”
