Fire at mosque believed to be an accident, officials say

A fire early Friday morning at a mosque under construction in Cary was an accident, officials said after a preliminary investigation.

Cary Fire Department investigators said Friday evening that they traced the apparent cause of the fire to electrical tools on the site. The fire started on the bottom floor of the building, they said.

A national Muslim group had asked investigators to look into whether the fire was intentionally set.

No one was hurt in the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.