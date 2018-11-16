Investigators say fire at Cary mosque was accidental

Cary fire and police officials tell reporters that their investigation indicates that a fire at the construction site of a Islamic Association of Cary mosque in Cary, NC was accidental and not intentionally set.
Fire at mosque believed to be an accident, officials say

By Joe Johnson

November 16, 2018 09:12 PM

A fire early Friday morning at a mosque under construction in Cary was an accident, officials said after a preliminary investigation.

Cary Fire Department investigators said Friday evening that they traced the apparent cause of the fire to electrical tools on the site. The fire started on the bottom floor of the building, they said.

A national Muslim group had asked investigators to look into whether the fire was intentionally set.

No one was hurt in the fire.

mosque_fire_16NOV18_Capture.JPG
A fire broke out Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at 1155 W. Chatham St. in Cary, North Carolina, where the Islamic Association of Cary is building a mosque.
Google Maps

