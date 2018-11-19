Raleigh named 2nd best place to live ‘right now.’

Raleigh may not have snagged Amazon, but it’s still snatching up accolades.

The capital city was named the second best place to “live in right now,” according to Money Magazine. Austin, Texas — another Amazon contender — came in first.

“You don’t have to empty your savings account to afford city living in America — at least not in these locations,” according to the article.

Some of the key factors the magazine used to rank the cities were economic health, public-school performance and local amenities, though cost of living, housing and diversity were also “critical components.”

“There is so much to love about living in Raleigh,” said Mayor Nancy McFarlane. “Our arts and culture, business climate and, of course, the people.”





Raleigh’s proximity to Durham and Chapel Hill and its “relatively young, diverse and education population” were touted as some of the reasons it reached the top of the list.

Money also pointed to the city’s number of museums, state fair and “average property taxes.”

The magazine only looked at cities with more than 300,000 people, and only one location was picked per state.

The top-10 list:

Austin, Texas



Raleigh, N.C.



Virginia Beach, Va.



Mesa, Ariz.



Seattle



San Diego



Colorado Springs, Col.



Lexington, Ky.



Jacksonville, Fla.



Columbus, Ohio