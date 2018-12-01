Amidst controversy, NC Board of Elections chair resigns, report says

The chairman of the North Carolina State Board of Elections has resigned.

The Washington Post reported Saturday that Andy Penry has stepped down as leader of the board, saying “he did not want his partisan views to undermine a widening investigation into alleged election fraud in the 9th Congressional District race.”

Efforts to reach Penry were not successful.

Penry, a Democrat, has come under fire from state Republican leaders after his social media posts on Twitter about President Donald Trump suggested the board’s investigation was tilted, they said.

Wake County GOP Chairman Charles Hellwig filed a complaint this week against Penry. He cited a state law prohibiting board members from making public comments supporting or opposing candidates and referendums. Trump is a declared 2020 candidate.

Penry, a Raleigh attorney, was appoint to the board in March by Gov. Roy Cooper. Nine members make up the state Board of Elections, which included four Democrats, four Republicans and one unaffiliated member.





Earlier this week, the board agreed not to certify the results of the 9th Congressional District race between Republican Mark Harris and Democrat Dan McCready. Harris leads the race by 905 votes in unofficial results but there have been questions raised about absentee ballots in the race.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.