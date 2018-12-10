Some Triangle schools will remain closed Tuesday due to lingering treacherous conditions

Some Triangle students will get a second day off from classes on Tuesday as schools will remain closed because of the aftereffects of the weekend storm and the continued precipitation Monday.

Both Durham Public Schools and the Orange County school system announced late Monday morning that they’d be closed for students on Tuesday. A short time later, Chapel Hill-Carrboro school officials announced that they’d also be closed Tuesday “due to treacherous roads, sidewalks and parking lots.”

No decision had been announced as of 12:30 p.m. Monday by the Wake County, Johnston County and Chatham County school systems.

