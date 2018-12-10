Local

Some Triangle schools will remain closed Tuesday due to lingering treacherous conditions

By T. Keung Hui

December 10, 2018 12:41 PM

Gov. Cooper: ‘Staggering amounts of snow, ice and rain across our state’

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper warns people that with freezing temperatures continuing the snow and ice will remain a hazard during a press conference Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Some Triangle students will get a second day off from classes on Tuesday as schools will remain closed because of the aftereffects of the weekend storm and the continued precipitation Monday.

Both Durham Public Schools and the Orange County school system announced late Monday morning that they’d be closed for students on Tuesday. A short time later, Chapel Hill-Carrboro school officials announced that they’d also be closed Tuesday “due to treacherous roads, sidewalks and parking lots.”

No decision had been announced as of 12:30 p.m. Monday by the Wake County, Johnston County and Chatham County school systems.

Snow falls again Monday morning, Dec. 10, 2018, in Wilson Park in Carrboro, NC.

T. Keung Hui

T. Keung Hui has covered K-12 education for the News & Observer since 1999, helping parents, students, school employees and the community understand the vital role education plays in North Carolina. His primary focus is Wake County, but he also covers statewide education issues.

