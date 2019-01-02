When you fire a gun into the air, ‘it doesn’t just go to outer space’

Firing a gun in the air might seem harmless — a gesture of celebration from a cowboy or a crime movie, made famous by a screaming Keanu Reeves in “Point Break.”
But as a UNC-Chapel Hill student learned Monday night, bullets fired straight up can pack a painful punch on the way down.
As Kaitlyn Kong recovers from surgery after being shot by a stray bullet while watching the acorn drop at First Night Raleigh, ballistics experts warn against shooting at the sky.
“On July Fourth and New Year’s Eve, you can count that some idiot is going to start shooting a gun in the air, and you never know where it’s going to land,” said retired Drug Enforcement Administration agent Gregory D. Lee in a 2015 YouTube video. “I strongly suggest you stay inside.”
Fired straight ahead, the average bullet travels about 2,500 feet per second, according to the TV science experiment show “MythBusters.”
Falling bullets travel much slower — more 200 feet per second — but that’s enough to penetrate a human skull, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Ballistics experts, including the MythBusters, note that bullets are more lethal when fired at an angle rather than straight up because they do not tumble. A bullet fired at a 45-degree angle will travel much greater distances without losing as much speed because gravity isn’t working directly against it, according to a 2011 examination of the topic in Slate.
The NRA Firearms Fact Book states that a 9mm bullet fired at 45 degrees from a typical handgun will travel roughly 1.4 miles. So at least in theory, whoever fired the bullet that hit Kong could have been standing a mile away — though it is doubtful a shot that distant could have avoided hitting any other obstructions.
Kong wrote in a Facebook post published by her roommate that doctors performed surgery to remove the bullet from her abdomen and mend damage to her stomach, diaphragm and lung. Raleigh police said Wednesday they have no idea about the bullet’s origin.
“I feel so fortunate to be here,” Kong wrote, “and while I’m still shocked this happened to me, I’m thankful I survived. I am expected to stay in the hospital for a week to heal and recover.”
Raleigh’s ordinances prohibit firing any gun within the city limits except for a .22-caliber rifle loaded with blanks or shot cartridges and fired at squirrels, rats and pigeons. Even shooting those animals requires a permit, and the penalty for unlawful shooting in Raleigh or Durham is $500.
So-called “happy” gunfire has a long and deadly history.
After the Gulf War in 1991, 20 Kuwaitis died from gunfire meant to celebrate victory, according to a study of the trend in the 2007 Journal of Thoracic Surgery.
In Los Angeles, doctors treated 118 people for falling bullet injuries at a single hospital, where 38 of the patients died between 1985 and 1992, the journal reported.
“Practically all of the injuries were due to happy holiday weekend revelers,” the journal said.
In 2003, the CDC investigated cases of falling bullets in Puerto Rico, where the problem is more acute. On New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, the shootings caused 19 injuries and one death.
Of the injuries, more than a third hit victims’ heads.
“Whatever goes up obviously has to come down,” Lee said in his YouTube video. “So if you shoot a bullet in the air, that bullet has to go somewhere. It doesn’t just go to outer space.”
