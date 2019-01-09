2 men charged in New Year’s Day double homicide in Durham

Police have charged two men in a double homicide on New Year’s Day in Durham.

Jose Manuel Vargas-Regino, 20, of Durham, faces two counts of murder, police said Wednesday. Police said he was not in custody.

Jonathan Cabrera, 18, of Durham, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of murder.

Police officers found the bodies of two men, later identified as 24-year-old Murilio Zurito Domingo and 26-year-old Bertin Vasquez Mendoza, outdoors in the 2000 block of House Avenue just after 8 p.m. Jan. 1. Both men had been shot, police said.





No other details about the case have been made public.

Cabrera was released from jail on a $50,000 bond, police said Wednesday.

Anyone with information about Vargas-Regino is asked to call Investigator M. Evans at 919-560-4440, ext. 29336, or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.