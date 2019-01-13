Man charged with murder after standoff with sheriff’s deputies in Durham

A 33-year-old man has been charged with killing another man in a case that included an hours-long standoff with Durham County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday.

Chivalry Moore of Kinston, who was shot by a deputy, was arrested Saturday on a murder charge, according to records from the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to 5706 Tomahawk Trail just before 6 p.m. Tuesday for a “welfare check.” Someone had barricaded himself inside the home, and deputies entered after a roughly five-hour standoff. Moore suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of being shot.

Inside the home, investigators found the body of 60-year-old Willie Moore, the sheriff’s office said Thursday. Willie Moore owned the home, according to Durham County property records.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Chivalry Moore is being held without bond.