Raleigh police arrest Georgia man in connection with North Raleigh shooting

Raleigh police said Sunday they arrested a Georgia man in connection with a North Raleigh shooting Saturday night that left a man wounded.
Raleigh police said they were called to an incident at an apartment complex shortly before 11 p.m. in the 5000 block of Sedgewick Drive. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to WakeMed for treatment of his injuries, police said.
The victim has not been identified by police, and no information is available on his condition.
Police took two men into custody and subsequently arrested Victor Kenneth Glover, 29, of Powder Springs, Georgia. Glover is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, according to police.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
No other information was provided by police.
Sedgewick Drive is near the intersection of Spring Forest Road and Capital Boulevard.
Comments